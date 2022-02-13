Valentine's Day 2022: From wine to vegan cheddar cheese, here's a list of Mumbai outlets that offer perfect gift for your partner

With Valentines Day just around the corner, everyone is looking for the perfect gift. Whether your partner is a foodie or a health enthusiast we have gifting options for all.

Please find below a list of brands and their Valentine's Day offerings.

1. Mansionz by Living Liquidz - A luxury villa that is situated in the heart of Mumbai at Lower Parel. Gift your loved one a bottle with their name engraved on it or decorated with flowers or a wine and cheese platter, available only at Mansionz.

2. Nandan Coffee - A farm to table concept coffee with a cafe in Jio World Drive where they serve coffee that is sourced straight from their estate in Kodaikanal. This Valentine's Month they have a few special offerings. They have introduced a Latte art workshop: Throughout the month people can book latté art sessions and come in to learn how to pour latte art. Sessions to be pre-booked. Maximum of 4 people per slot.

They have also introduced a fabulous Valentine's Day special gift box to gift to your special someone, the gift box includes: flowers, a book, candle, coffee and a French press.

3. New York Burrito Company - Mumbai's best known Mexican destination has some exciting offers this Valentine's Day. They have introduced a delightful Valentine's Day Special that includes: Red Nachos, heart shaped brownies, Red Burrito - and can be customized as per your choice!

4. White Light Food - From sauces to ready-to-eat food they have it all at one place. This Valentine's Day they are offering: Love Inside-Out Fortune cookies!

Artistically handmade fortune cookies - love coated outside with a love filled message inside - and 100% veg, gelatin free, yeast free, no preservatives, and also kid friendly! Each cookie has a unique Love message for your special one! And yes - we can also customise your messages!! Add a name to the chit or a secret joke!

In addition to this they also have Love bags which is vegan edamame dimsums and a DIY Fondue Kit: that will be accompanied by cheese, breads, condiments, fondue pot and skewers.

Valentine's Day is something that doesn't only have to be celebrated with a partner but can also be celebrated with your child, White Light Food has introduced a special parent and kid Valentines breakfast in bed kit.

5. Aquatein - India's first protein water with no added sugar and preservatives. Has a special Strawberry flavour protein water which makes it the perfect gift for all the health conscious partners.

6. Sweetish House Mafia - This Valentine's Day, Sweetish House Mafia has curated a VALENTINES DAY HAMPER which consists of a Valentine's Box of heart shaped cookies and the famous red velvet cookies, brownies and cake, all put together in a beautiful pink box to pamper your love, whether it be a friend, family member or significant other!



7. Limited edition Cheese Hearts for your loved ones by Urban Platter - What says Valentine's Day is more than a cheesy gift? Cheesy Hearts are the ideal Valentine's Day gift for your partner, family member, or someone you care about. The heart-shaped cheese balls are here to bring some cheesiness to your love story.





Urban Platters perfectly plant-based cheese balls are one of a kind and are here to fulfill all your current cheesy cravings and relive your childhood nostalgia with their beautiful taste. Made with vegan cheddar cheese, you can feel the cheese melt in your mouth before you gulp it down. This jumbo-sized jar is going to be your best buddy because well when you eat cheese balls, you eat cheese balls. So enjoy your new midnight movie partner, Netflix companion, party-saving snack & fancy date night meal. Yes, wine & cheese balls are the perfect combination. So how many cheese balls are too many cheese balls?

