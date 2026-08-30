Uzbek Children Welcome PM Modi With Dance On ‘Udi Jab-Jab Zulfein Teri’ At Tashkent; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Uzbek Children Welcome PM Modi With ‘Udi Jab-Jab Zulfein Teri’ At Tashkent; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and colourful welcome from the Indian community during his visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday. While the chants of “Modi Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed through the gathering, a special cultural performance by young Uzbek children caught everyone's attention.

In a video that has surfaced online, a group of children can be seen performing to the evergreen Bollywood song ‘Udi Jab-Jab Zulfein Teri’. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the young performers presented the classic song with graceful Indian-style dance moves, creating a beautiful blend of Indian cinema and Uzbek hospitality.

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PM Modi appeared visibly delighted as he watched the children's performance. He closely observed their dance and, after the performance, interacted with the young performers and shook hands with them. The heartwarming moment has since attracted attention on social media, with the children's enthusiasm and their choice of a classic Hindi film song winning praise.

The cultural welcome was part of a larger reception organised by the Indian community in Uzbekistan. PM Modi greeted members of the diaspora, who gathered to welcome him with patriotic slogans and cheers.

Rakhi Tied To PM Modi’s Wrist

Adding a festive touch to the welcome, several women from the Indian community also tied rakhis on PM Modi's wrist. The gesture came around Raksha Bandhan and added another personal and emotional moment to his interaction with the Indian diaspora.

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PM Modi And Uzbekistan President Strengthen Bilateral Ties

During his visit, PM Modi was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two leaders visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park, where they examined artwork depicting Uzbekistan's rich culture and history.

In a notable gesture of friendship, President Mirziyoyev travelled to the airport to personally receive PM Modi. The warm reception highlighted the growing relationship between India and Uzbekistan, which has strengthened considerably over the past 12 years.