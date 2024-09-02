Unlock Secrets Of Aloe Vera: 5 Proven Ways To Revitalise Your Skin

Aloe vera for skin | Canva

Aloe vera, one of the powerful medical plants with a rich history dating back to 1500 BC, has always been lauded for its skin-healing properties. Apart from its hair benefits, aloe vera is a great remedy for skin treatment. While several studies prove aloe vera's effectiveness for skin health, research published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reveals its benefits for wound healing.

As quoted in the NIH study, "Due to the properties of Aloe vera and its compounds, it can be used to retain skin moisture and integrity. It also prevents skin ulcers as it contains mucopolysaccharides, amino acids, zinc, and water. In terms of quality and speed of wound healing, aloe vera is much more effective and less costly compared to the currently available alternative treatments. Considering the tendency to promote traditional medicine as well as the rare side effects of aloe vera, the use of this medicinal plant to improve wound healing is recommended as a complementary treatment alongside other methods."

Aloe vera face mask | Canva

Here are five ways to use aloe vera to improve skin health

Aloe Vera Face Pack

An aloe vera face pack is a simple yet effective way to harness the plant's benefits. To make the face mask, mix fresh aloe vera gel with a few drops of honey. Apply the mask to your face for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Honey has natural antibacterial properties, and when paired with aloe vera, it can help soothe and moisturise your skin. It will help reduce inflammation, hydrate the skin and give a youthful glow.

Aloe Vera for Sunburn

Sunburn is one of the most prevalent problems observed in many due to the harsh exposure to UV rays. Aloe vera gel is a go-to remedy for sunburn due to its cooling and anti-inflammatory effects.

Simply apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your skin. It will soothe the skin, reduce redness and promote a healing effect on the sunburn. It may also prevent peeling by keeping the skin moisturised.

Read Also Neem and Aloe Vera: Two magical ingredients that can bless you with beautiful skin

Aloe Vera overnight moisturiser

For deep hydration, you can use aloe vera gel as an overnight moisturiser. Apply a generous layer of aloe vera gel to your face and neck before going to bed.

The high content of water in the plant will help lock in moisture, while its amino acids and zinc work to repair skin barriers. It is a great remedy for people with dry or sensitive skin.

Canva

Aloe Vera for Acne Treatment

Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which makes it an excellent ingredient for acne-prone skin. To use it for acne scars, apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the blemishes.

It will help reduce redness and swelling while preventing the growth of acne-causing bacteria. Regular usage of aloe vera for the skin will give an effective result over time.

Aloe Vera for Minor Burns and Cuts

As the study confirms its healing effects on wounds, it can be used as a excellent remedy for minor burns and cuts. The natural compounds not only soothe the pain but also promote tissue repair.

Apply fresh aloe vera gel to the injured area and let it heal. The gel's properties enhance collagen production and reduce inflammation, boosting faster recovery.