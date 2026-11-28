Universal Geneve Polerouter Hardstone | Pics: Universal Genève

Universal Genève’s return in April 2026 was one of the most anticipated comebacks in luxury watchmaking. Founded in 1894 at Le Locle, the cradle of watchmaking, the maison soon became a collector favourite with the Compax chronograph, the Gérald Genta-designed Polerouter and the slim automatic movements that made its Microtor a signature. More than two years after Breitling acquired the brand in 2023, the relaunch brought back the Polerouter, Compax and Cabriolet, alongside the Disco Mini and one-of-a-kind Couture creations. The steel Polerouter, starting at CHF 14,000, makes the ambition for premium positioning clear. With a new manufacture Microtor calibre and a familiar design recast for today, it raises a central question for the comeback: how much will collectors pay for the proportions, finishing and mechanical refinement of a three-hand watch? During his visit to Mumbai, I spoke with Grégory Bruttin, Managing Director of Universal Genève, to discuss what he chose to preserve from the archive, how he intends to earn the brand’s place at the premium end of Swiss watchmaking, and what the revived maison offers Indian collectors.

Grégory Bruttin, Managing Director of Universal Genève |

Do collectors continue to aspire to a Universal Genève timepiece? How do you ensure its premium positioning is maintained?

Before we launched the brand, we dived deep into its positioning during the 60s; it was the brand’s golden age. At that time, Universal Genève was between Patek Philippe and Rolex. We don't want to change that. We also don't want to be just a vintage or a collector brand. We are a commercial brand with iconic products in the past, and there is no reason they won’t continue to be popular now. In the first year, we will have very small production. We will produce less than 2000 pieces.

Universal Genève Cabriolet |

Which collection do you see becoming the commercial backbone, and where do you see you the room for innovation?

At the beginning, it was 50:50 between the Polerouter and the Compax. We are now seeing a lot of traction with the Cabriolet. It’s driven by the fact that the watch market has matured with time. When you have 10 of the same kind of watch, that too in a circular frame, you want something else; that’s where Cabriolet’s elegance and uniqueness in being a reversible rectangular watch stand out. Disco Mini and the Couture creations have immense potential for experimentation.

Will Universal Genève introduce complications in the timepieces?

In the past, Universal Genève was very focused on the shape and the design. We had tri-compax full calendar mechanical chronographs and micro-rotor automatic movements. But our objective is not to come back with high complications. There are lots of beautiful brands doing just that. Our vision is to play more with the design and craftsmanship, and to try a new approach to watchmaking inspired by fashion.

Universal Genève Compax |

Your Rue du Rhône Geneva flagship lets clients see watchmakers and artisans at work. How does it impact the whole customer experience?

Our objective is not to sit in front of the client, but to sit with them and have a discussion to create the watch that works best for them. It is really part of the vision where the boutique is like an atelier. We just opened the boutique last week to guests, where artisans do the setting, customise bracelets, straps, etc.

How many boutiques are you looking to set up across the world?

We plan to have around 15 boutiques around the world. We don't plan to have a huge distribution. Our journey has just begun. It’s very important to work with the right partners, and we already have a great partner in India.

Universal Genève Polerouter |

Which is your preferred vintage and current Universal Genève watch?

I really like the Compur Colonial watch from the vintage collection. Designed in 1935, it was a very modern piece at that time, much ahead of its time. It is also one of the first water-resistant chronographs. From the current collection, I love the Cabriolet, the black and gold one, because it's something different altogether.