Unique wearable art in clothes and accessories

Art breaks free from the usual canvas to hug the human form. A sari, an ornament or a blouse that is nothing else but wearable art...

Travelling with time

Abhisek Basak wants his creations to cast a magical spell. The reason he named his label of fashion bijouterie and accessories Absynthe Design. Crafted from intricate parts of antique watches and clocks, these one-of-a-kind ornaments are inspired by the belief that man could harmoniously co-exist with nature. Hence, the jewels assume shapes influenced by nature in a pronounced fashion.

For instance, a scorpion brooch constructed with parts of watches from the 1820s, beetle wings and crayfish shell claws, a spider brooch pieced together with precision from antique watch parts sourced from all over the world.

Dragon fly pendants, crafted with watch parts, pen nibs and handcrafted silver, sea horse brooches showcasing the mastery in design Absynthe is known for.

Each piece is a statement in quirk as well as elevated art. “A watch, the most fascinating invention of man, marries science, mechanism and art to measure something invisible and intangible.