UNESCO Adds Ancient Buddhist Site Of Sarnath To World Heritage List; Know About This Significant Place

Sarnath has been inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, marking a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist heritage | File Photo

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has inscribed the Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath on its prestigious World Heritage List, marking a significant moment for India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The decision was taken at the 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee, being held in Busan, South Korea. India's official nomination for the 2025–26 cycle, "Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath," was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 45th property to receive this recognition.

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Sarnath inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List

India's ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Saturday, July 25, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. The decision was taken during the ongoing 48th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea. "New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath, #India," UNESCO posted on X. This is India's 45th site to join the UNESCO World Heritage List.

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India submitted a nomination dossier in 2025

In August 2025, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India had submitted a nomination dossier titled "Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath" to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre for the 2025–26 nomination cycle. Located about 10 km from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Sarnath is one of the four holiest pilgrimage sites in Buddhism and attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from around the world every year.

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Why is Sarnath significant?

Sarnath is a revered Buddhist pilgrimage site where Gautama Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. It is the place where the Buddha first taught the Dharma to his five disciples—Kaundinya, Assaji, Bhaddiya, Vappa, and Mahanama—thereby establishing the Sangha.

The name Sarnath is derived from Saranganath, which translates to "Lord of the Deer." According to a Buddhist legend, Siddhartha Bodhisattva, in one of his previous births as a deer, sacrificed his life to save a doe that a king intended to kill. Moved by this act of compassion and self-sacrifice, the king declared the area a deer sanctuary.