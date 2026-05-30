Understanding The Rising Link Between PCOS And Thyroid Disorders In Young Women

Across urban India, there has been a growing number of young women diagnosed with both PCOS and thyroid dysfunction — a combination that often goes unnoticed until symptoms begin affecting energy levels, metabolism, fertility, sleep, and overall quality of life.

The problem is not that these conditions are rare. It is that their symptoms overlap so closely that many women spend months treating individual issues without recognising the larger hormonal imbalance underneath.

Hormones affecting everyday life

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal conditions among women of reproductive age. Thyroid disorders, particularly hypothyroidism, are equally widespread. What many women do not realise is that the two are often interconnected.

Both conditions can influence metabolism, insulin levels, menstrual health, mood, and weight regulation. This is why symptoms such as fatigue, acne, hair thinning, irregular periods, unexplained weight gain, low mood, and difficulty conceiving frequently appear together.

In many cases, women being treated for PCOS are later advised thyroid testing because the symptoms continue despite lifestyle changes or medication.

Symptoms

One of the biggest challenges is that the warning signs can appear “normal” in day-to-day life and can be easily left unnoticed.

Persistent tiredness is blamed on work stress. Sudden weight gain is linked to poor eating habits. Mood swings are always perceived as emotional burnouts. Irregular periods are often ignored for years unless fertility becomes a concern.

The body, however, usually signals hormonal imbalance much earlier.

Women experiencing stubborn fatigue, difficulty losing weight, disturbed sleep, excessive hair fall, dry skin, irregular cycles, or brain fog should not overlook the possibility of thyroid dysfunction alongside PCOS.

Early detection

When thyroid disorders remain untreated, managing PCOS can become far more difficult. Metabolism rate decreases rapidly, Weight management becomes tiring and frustrating for individuals, menstrual irregularities will continue to rise and ovulation will be affected as well.

Timely diagnosis is not only important for reproductive health, but it is also important for a long-term metabolic health. If left unnoticed, these hormonal imbalances may increase the risk of insulin resistance, prediabetes, high cholesterol, and emotional health concerns over time.

Treatment usually involves a combination of medical management and lifestyle correction. Consistent sleep, stress control, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and routine hormone monitoring all play a role in improving symptoms.

Listening to the body

Women are often encouraged to “push through” exhaustion and hormonal discomfort as part of modern lifestyle stress. That mindset can delay diagnosis and prolong symptoms unnecessarily.

PCOS and thyroid disorders may be common, but persistent fatigue, body changes, irregular periods, and hormonal shifts should never be normalised.

Sometimes, what feels like everyday stress is the body quietly asking for medical attention.

(Dr. Sujata Rathod, Senior Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane)