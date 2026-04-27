Understanding Clean Beauty: What’s Really Inside Your Hair And Skincare Products—And Why It Matters

When we hear ‘clean beauty,’ it can sound like just another new trend in personal care. But it is not really new. It is about being more mindful of what we use on our skin, scalp, and hair every day.

Today, many people do not focus only on how a product looks after use. They also care about how it feels and whether it is safe to use over time.

What it really means

Clean beauty is often defined as products made with safe and transparent ingredients. But in real life, it is less about definitions and more about habits.

It is about turning the bottle around and actually reading what is inside. It is about asking simple questions like, “Do I understand this ingredient?” or “Do I need this in my routine?”

It is also about moving away from the idea that stronger or more chemical-heavy products automatically means better results.

Clean beauty is not about being strict. It is about being more mindful, step by step.

Performance Starts to Raise Questions

For a long time, hair and skincare products were designed mainly with one goal in mind: visible results. A smoother finish, a deeper colour, or a stronger fragrance. And while these results are still important, consumers are now also thinking about what happens behind those results.

In hair colouring, for example, ingredients like ammonia are commonly used to help open the hair structure so colour can penetrate. In some formulations, ammonia is also associated with subcomponents such as ethalonamine, diethalonamine and triethalonamine. These ingredients may help achieve fast and even colour results, but some people may experience scalp discomfort or dryness with frequent use.

Similarly, many shampoos use strong cleansing agents to remove oil and buildup. They do this job well, but in some cases, they may also take away the natural oils that protect the scalp, especially when used very often.

This is not about labelling ingredients as good or bad. It is more about understanding how our own skin and scalp respond differently.

Toxic ingredients such as ammonia, ethanolamine, triethanolamine, PPD, resorcinol, lauryl sulfate, parabens, synthetic fragrances, EDTA and other toxic ingredients. Nature, Ayurveda and Technology are the basis for Surya Brasil products.

Balance, not restriction

A common misunderstanding about clean beauty is that it means avoiding everything. In reality, it is about balance. It means choosing formulas that work with your scalp and skin instead of disrupting them. It also means paying attention to how your body responds and making small adjustments when needed.

This is also where nature-based ingredients often come into focus. Plant and herb-based formulations are not new. They have been part of traditional practices like Ayurveda for centuries, where the idea has always been simple: support the body, do not overload it.

When this traditional understanding meets modern science, it creates a more balanced approach to personal care.

Mindful way forward

Today, consumers are asking more questions than ever before. Not because of doubt, but because they are more aware. They want to understand what they are using, why it is used, and how it fits into their daily life.

Clean beauty is part of this shift. It is less about instant results and more about simple, steady routines that support healthier hair and skin over time. Many are also noticing something quite basic. When the scalp feels balanced, hair naturally settles better, and when care is gentle, the skin feels more at ease.

Clean beauty, in the end, is simply about making more mindful choices in the products we already use every day.

(Clelia Cecilia Angelon, CEO & Founder of Surya Brasil)