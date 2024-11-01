Understand The Impact Of AI And Blockchain Across Industries

Already new-age technology is making the noise so one can imagine what is going to be our future. What seems a bit unsafe to some to date, will become our lifestyle in the years to come. Yes, we are talking about artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. These two are much more than just buzzwords; a convergence of both is set to do wonders in different industries. We spoke to industry experts to gauge the sentiment better and found these ten industries will see a revolutionary change if these two technologies come together.

Fitness

Akshay Verma, co-founder of FITPASS, believes that Blockchain and AI are essential for transforming the fitness industry by enhancing the protection of health data, offering personalised fitness experiences, and improving trust. “Blockchain’s decentralised and encrypted nature secures sensitive health information, allowing users to maintain ownership and control over their data while ensuring transparency and accountability. Meanwhile, AI analyses vast amounts of data from wearables and apps to deliver tailored workout plans and nutrition advice, predicting user behaviour and enhancing engagement through personalised insights,” he adds. At FITPASS, they are harnessing the power of AI to create personalised fitness experiences for their members and considering the use of blockchain to keep the data more secure.

Education

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, AASOKA, a learning app for students, believes that AI and blockchain are transforming education in exciting ways. She highlights how AI can personalise learning experiences, adapting lessons and assessments to individual needs, making learning more enjoyable and efficient. Blockchain, on the other hand, provides a secure and transparent way to manage student records, creating unchangeable records of achievements that can be easily verified by employers. AASOKA promotes and utilises these technologies in their app. Shahzad Nathani, Head Partnerships & Operations, Shardeum, shares that to cultivate a blockchain-savvy generation, Shardeum engages students via seminars and workshops. Shardeum builds an innovation community well-equipped to unlock the immense potential of the technology through early exposure to the fundamental principles of blockchain.

Finance

AI and blockchain are revolutionising the financial industry. AI's predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities enable personalised financial planning and fraud detection. Blockchain, with its decentralised and secure ledger, ensures transparent and efficient transactions. Edul patel, CEO of Mudrex says, “Together, these technologies enable smart contracts, streamlining processes like loan approvals, insurance claims, and cross-border payments. The fusion of these technologies is transforming compliance, reducing costs, and enabling real-time audits, fundamentally reshaping the financial landscape.”

Professor Manoranjan Dash, Dean–Faculty of Computing and Data Sciences at FLAME UNIVERSITY, Pune, simplifies the usage of AI and blockchain together and says, “AI solves problems using human-like intelligence gained by analysing historical data and extracting patterns. Blockchain technology secures transactions through decentralisation and transparency. Imagine a group of friends using a shared notebook to keep track of who owes what after a dinner. Each time someone pays back or borrows money, they write it down. In contrast to its predecessor traditional centralised database system, where a single entity controls and manages data, in blockchain, every node has a copy. If one is lost or tampered with, the other will have the correct records.”

Food

AI and blockchain are transforming the restaurant industry. Restaurants can leverage these technologies to optimize operations, increase efficiency, and build trust with customers. Najrul Beg, Executive chef, Hyatt, shares, “Blockchain ensures the transparency between businesses and consumers, they can track their food from farm to table. It helps both the parties in minimising the fraud and ensuring food safety and quality control. AI helps the restaurant keeping food safety timeline in check and provide a good quality food products. Using this method can help prevent many foodborne diseases.”

Supply chain management

One of the greatest challenges in the supply chain industry is lack of transparency and the difficulty of tracking products from origin to consumer. Blockchain already excels in supply chain use cases by providing an immutable record of every transaction and movement of goods. When AI is introduced into this ecosystem, the possibilities become game-changing.

Sriram Kanuri, CEO and Founder of Arteria Technologies, says, “AI and blockchain are revolutionising the supply chain, and at Arteria, we are harnessing their potential to create game-changing solutions. Imagine AI predicting demand and optimising inventory in real time, while blockchain provides a transparent, tamper-proof record of every transaction. This combination ensures greater accuracy, reduces fraud, and enhances collaboration between suppliers, vendors, and distributors. With Arteria's expertise in supply chain digitisation, businesses can streamline operations, track goods with precision, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations. We have seen an increase of revenue growth in our clients after using these solutions which only proves what we believed!."

Content creation

AI and blockchain can revolutionise content generation by enabling decentralised, trustless platforms where creators and AI models collaborate securely. AI generates content—such as articles, music, or visuals—while blockchain ensures copyright protection and fair compensation. For example, platforms like DEIP use blockchain to tokenise content, enabling creators to receive micropayments when their work is used or licensed. This synergy empowers creators with ownership control, eliminates middlemen, and fosters collaboration in a trust-driven ecosystem. Adith Podhar, Founding Partner at Gemba Capital, bets on this synergy. In fact, GeoGPT, a blockchain powered Gen AI solution is all set to launch in a couple of months to make lives of geologists easier.

Healthcare

Imagine a world where your entire medical history is securely stored on a blockchain. AI algorithms can access your data in real-time to provide personalised treatments, such as recommending the most effective drug based on your genetic makeup, and predict future health risks with extreme accuracy. Vishal Sacheendran, Head of Regional Markets at Binance, says, “The healthcare sector today is embracing blockchain to secure patient data, allowing for frictionless sharing of medical records while maintaining anonymity.” He also trusts the power of AI in healthcare. Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson at Bharat Web3 Association, says, “In the healthcare sector, blockchain technology safeguards sensitive patient data while AI enhances outcomes through advanced data analysis.”

Autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are already on the verge of revolutionising transportation. However, there are concerns about the centralisation of control and data, which may be vulnerable to hacking or manipulation. Blockchain could decentralise the entire ecosystem of self-driving vehicles, making it more secure and trustworthy. In this scenario, AI-powered autonomous vehicles would use blockchain to share data with other cars, traffic systems, and infrastructure in real-time.

Online marketplaces

AI and blockchain revolutionise online marketplaces by enhancing security, personalisation, and transparency. AI analyses buyer behaviour for tailored recommendations, while blockchain ensures secure, tamper-proof transactions and decentralised ownership. Dipal Dutta, CEO and Founder- RedoQ, shares, “Our current focus on AI includes developing a sophisticated recommendation engine that leverages machine learning algorithms to personalise user experiences. On the blockchain front, we see immense potential in enhancing transparency and security in transactions. By integrating blockchain technology, we can ensure data integrity and build trust with our clients.”

Fraud detection

AI and blockchain combine to enhance fraud detection by providing real-time, intelligent monitoring and secure, immutable records.. Prateek Agrawal, Coordinator and Associate Dean, Engineering & Computer Science at Lovely Professional University, says, “Without a doubt, we are already envisioning the future of personalised services, automated processes, and more so, preventive measures against fraud. These transformations are accompanied with innovations such as AI controlled markets and self-executing smart contracts.”