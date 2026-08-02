Ummeed Marks 25 Years with an evening of reflection, conversations, and performances

Ummeed's Chai Pe Charcha session |

Ummeed marked 25 years, and the celebration was held not just to mark a milestone, but to remember the lives they touched and the possibilities for the road ahead.

The event brought together the organisation's founders, members, partners, children, parents, and well-wishers to reflect on Ummeed's 25-year journey and its continued commitment to inclusion, support to children with developmental disabilities and their families.

The evening concluded on a high note with energetic dance performances by the children, who delighted the audience as they grooved to popular tracks. The children's caregivers then took to the stage, captivating the audience with their enthusiasm, and even encouraged the attendees to join in by bringing the event to a joyful close.

It was a packed house. |

Speaking on the occasion, Ummeed founder Dr. Vibha Krishnamurthy reflected on the organisation's 25-year journey with warmth and humour. "When I think about these 25 years, I have to say that I feel a bit like an imposter. The reason I say that is because I have never felt that I have suffered here. Running an NGO and working for children with disabilities, people used to think there were enormous amounts of suffering involved. Once, we had to meet someone, and after meeting us, she said, 'I'm so glad you are not the sad NGO types.' We didn't even know there was such a thing as a sad NGO type. In fact, I have had a really good time."

Emphasising the organisation's culture, she added, "We take having fun really seriously at Ummeed. What's unique about the work culture we have is that in our meeting rooms, and in the rooms where we meet our patients, clients, and their families, it is okay to bring all of ourselves. We have laughed in these rooms, and we have cried in these rooms. Also, there is nothing more essentially human than working with children with disabilities."

CEO Shamin Mehrotra reflected on the organisation's beginnings and its mission. "We started in 2001 with four people, and it has been an incredible journey. We truly believe that no child should have to fight for dignity because every single child deserves to be and belong. We are doing amazing work, but we are still only touching a drop in the ocean."