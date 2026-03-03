UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet

The internet loves a good celebrity mystery, and this one has everyone doing a double take. When Hollywood icon Jim Carrey appeared at the 51st César Film Awards in Paris, fans were quick to notice something unusual. The actor, known for his unforgettable roles in Kidding, The Bad Batch and In Living Color, looked strikingly different, sparking heated debates online about everything from drastic makeovers to possible cosmetic procedures.

But just when speculation hit peak confusion, UK-based transformation artist Alexis Stone stepped in with a jaw-dropping claim.

The big reveal

Taking to Instagram, Alexis shared a carousel of three images with the final slide featuring what appeared to be a hyper-realistic mask. His caption read: “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”

The post immediately ignited fresh conversations. Was the César appearance actually an elaborate transformation? Did a makeup artist truly attend the prestigious Paris awards disguised as the Hollywood star? The claim added another layer to an already viral moment, leaving fans stunned.

Internet divided

Social media users weren’t ready to accept the reveal without receipts. Comments poured in under the post, with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright confusion.

“No way this is true,” one user wrote. “We need more evidence now,” commented another. “I need video evidence,” demanded a third. Meanwhile, someone summed up the collective mood perfectly: “I don't know what to believe anymore.”

But, who is Alexis Stone?

For those unfamiliar, Alexis Stone is no stranger to viral transformations. The British special effects artist, whose real name is Elliot Joseph Rentz, as reported by SCMP, has built a massive following for morphing into globally recognised figures with uncanny precision. With over 1.4 million Instagram followers, he is known for using prosthetics, wigs and hyper-realistic masks to recreate celebrity faces so convincingly that audiences struggle to spot the difference.

According to Us Weekly, Stone has previously transformed into personalities such as Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour, Judy Garland, Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close and Adele. His work consistently blurs the line between illusion and reality, and this latest Jim Carrey moment may be his most talked-about yet.