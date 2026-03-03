 UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleUK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet

UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet

After Jim Carrey’s appearance at the 51st César Awards sparked speculation, UK transformation artist Alexis Stone claimed on Instagram, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.” Netizens reacted with disbelief, demanding proof. Stone, known for hyper-realistic celebrity transformations using prosthetics and masks, has previously recreated stars like Donatella Versace and Adele.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

The internet loves a good celebrity mystery, and this one has everyone doing a double take. When Hollywood icon Jim Carrey appeared at the 51st César Film Awards in Paris, fans were quick to notice something unusual. The actor, known for his unforgettable roles in Kidding, The Bad Batch and In Living Color, looked strikingly different, sparking heated debates online about everything from drastic makeovers to possible cosmetic procedures.

But just when speculation hit peak confusion, UK-based transformation artist Alexis Stone stepped in with a jaw-dropping claim.

The big reveal

Taking to Instagram, Alexis shared a carousel of three images with the final slide featuring what appeared to be a hyper-realistic mask. His caption read: “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”

FPJ Shorts
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet
'What Was She Thinking?': Woman Falls Twice While Trying to Board Moving Train At Agra Cantt Station - Video
'What Was She Thinking?': Woman Falls Twice While Trying to Board Moving Train At Agra Cantt Station - Video
'The Last Few Days Have Been...': PV Sindhu Expresses Gratitude After Escaping Intense Ordeal In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel War
'The Last Few Days Have Been...': PV Sindhu Expresses Gratitude After Escaping Intense Ordeal In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel War

The post immediately ignited fresh conversations. Was the César appearance actually an elaborate transformation? Did a makeup artist truly attend the prestigious Paris awards disguised as the Hollywood star? The claim added another layer to an already viral moment, leaving fans stunned.

Internet divided 

Social media users weren’t ready to accept the reveal without receipts. Comments poured in under the post, with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright confusion.

“No way this is true,” one user wrote. “We need more evidence now,” commented another. “I need video evidence,” demanded a third. Meanwhile, someone summed up the collective mood perfectly: “I don't know what to believe anymore.”

But, who is Alexis Stone?

For those unfamiliar, Alexis Stone is no stranger to viral transformations. The British special effects artist, whose real name is Elliot Joseph Rentz, as reported by SCMP, has built a massive following for morphing into globally recognised figures with uncanny precision. With over 1.4 million Instagram followers, he is known for using prosthetics, wigs and hyper-realistic masks to recreate celebrity faces so convincingly that audiences struggle to spot the difference.

According to Us Weekly, Stone has previously transformed into personalities such as Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour, Judy Garland, Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close and Adele. His work consistently blurs the line between illusion and reality, and this latest Jim Carrey moment may be his most talked-about yet.

Follow us on