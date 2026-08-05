UFO Mystery: What Flew Across The Moon? Ukrainian Scientists Document More Than 20 Unidentified Aerial Objects

Ukrainian Scientists Document More Than 20 Unidentified Aerial Objects | Canva AI/ Main Astronomical Observatory

The existence of aliens and other mysterious beings in the universe has long been a subject of debate. Many people question whether humanity can truly be alone in such a vast universe, much of which remains unexplored. Scientists have studied only the observable universe, leaving countless questions unanswered. Reports of unexplained phenomena have surfaced over the years through films such as Project Hail Mary, declassified documents and other sources.

Recently, a study by researchers at Ukraine's Main Astronomical Observatory sparked fresh debate after claiming to have detected more than 20 unidentified aerial objects (UAOs) moving near and across the Moon. The findings, which have attracted global attention, have not undergone peer review and have not been independently verified.

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Ukrainian scientists discover unidentified objects

Scientists at Ukraine's Main Astronomical Observatory reported observing more than 20 unidentified moving objects near and across the Moon in 2025.

According to the researchers, some of the disc-shaped objects were estimated to measure between 15 and 25 miles across. The objects were observed during multiple telescope sessions in 2025 using a high-speed camera mounted on a telescope in Vinarivka, in Ukraine's Kyiv region. The camera captured 20 frames per second, allowing scientists to identify faint objects that appeared as tiny specks against the Moon's surface, the Daily Mail reported.

The team classified the sightings into two categories. The first, described as "atmospheric" objects, appeared to remain stationary while moving in sync with the Moon. The second, referred to as "continental" objects, appeared to travel across the lunar surface. Researchers also reported rapid flashes of light from some objects, with a few displaying synchronised brightness patterns.

Moon could serve as a base

In another study that has not been peer-reviewed, the researchers identified two categories of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The first, described as "atmospheric" objects, appeared stationary, while the second appeared to move across the Moon's surface. The researchers also stated that "UFOs are observed on Earth and in near-Earth space.

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Based on their calculations, the scientists suggested that some of the objects could range from about 1,440ft to more than a mile in size, depending on how much sunlight they reflected. The study further speculated that the unusual movement and light patterns might indicate structured or technological behaviour. The researchers also proposed the possibility that the Moon could serve as a base for the unidentified objects.

Producing artificial gravity

The report stated that some of the unidentified objects emitted rapid flashes lasting between one-tenth and half a second, with their brightness rising and falling in repeating patterns resembling a pulsing process. The study also suggested that two objects, estimated to be about 100 miles apart, appeared to flash in unison.

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Several objects were barely visible until scientists enhanced the footage using false-colour imaging. The team also reported that some dark objects did not emit light and appeared to absorb radiation from every direction. They were observed completing a full rotation in three minutes. Based on their estimated size and rotation, the researchers calculated that they could generate centrifugal force more than twice as strong as Earth's gravity. They suggested that the objects might be producing artificial gravity.

Reported sightings remain unidentified

However, the claims should be treated with caution. The study has not been peer-reviewed, and no independent scientific body has confirmed its findings. NASA and other space agencies have consistently stated that while some aerial phenomena remain unexplained, there is no verified evidence linking them to extraterrestrial technology or alien civilisations.

For now, the reported sightings remain unidentified. Scientists say further observations and independent analysis will be necessary before any conclusions can be drawn about the mysterious objects observed near the Moon. Although the claims remain unconfirmed, one question continues to intrigue scientists and the public alike: Are we alone in the universe?