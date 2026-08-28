'Truly Heart-Wrenching To Witness The Loss': Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Pens Emotional Note For Nepal Flood Victims

Miss Universe India and Miss Universe Kerala team, represented by Kaziah Liz Mejo, has expressed condolences to those affected by the devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse and ice-rock avalanche on August 26, has left hundreds dead and many more missing.

Miss Universe India shares emotional note for Nepal

An official statement was shared across the social media pages of Miss Universe Kerala and Miss Universe India, with Kaziah Liz Mejo and Miss Universe Kerala State Director Archenaa Ravi signing the message.

The statement acknowledged the scale of the tragedy and extended solidarity to the families affected by the floods.

“The Miss Universe Kerala team extends its deepest condolences, prayers, and solidarity to everyone affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. It is deeply unfortunate and truly heart-wrenching to witness the loss of precious lives in this tragedy,” the statement read.

The message also highlighted that several people caught up in the disaster had travelled from different parts of the world, including India, with many visiting Nepal as pilgrims.

“Among those affected are people who had travelled from different parts of the world, including India, many of whom had journeyed to Nepal as pilgrims with faith, hope, and prayers in their hearts,” it added.

The statement further expressed support for families searching for missing loved ones and those affected by the devastation. “The grief of losing someone is beyond words, and we stand with every family mourning a loved one today,” the message said.

It also offered prayers for those still missing and for survivors trying to rebuild after the disaster. The team extended its gratitude to rescue workers and volunteers involved in the ongoing relief operations.

The statement concluded with a message of solidarity that went beyond borders and nationalities. “Borders, nationalities, and faiths disappear in moments like these. Grief is universal, and humanity must stand together,” it read.

The message ended with prayers for those who lost their lives, strength for grieving families and hope for those still waiting for news of their loved ones.

Kaziah Liz Mejo, who was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 on August 23, is a 19-year-old law student from Kerala and will represent India at the international Miss Universe pageant.