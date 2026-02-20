 'True Inspiration': Maharashtra CM's Wife Amruta Fadnavis Dons In White Embroidered Top And Black Skirt As She Bids Farewell To Axis Bank
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, has resigned as Senior Vice President at Axis Bank after 23 years. She shared an emotional post, calling the institution her family and second home. Photos from her final day went viral, with fans praising her elegant white top and black skirt look, and applauding her inspiring professional journey balancing public life.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
'True Inspiration': Maharashtra CM's Wife Amruta Fadnavis Dons In White Embroidered Top And Black Skirt As She Bids Farewell To Axis Bank

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has stepped down from her role at Axis Bank after an extensive 23-year career in the banking sector. She resigned from her position as Senior Vice President, marking the end of a long professional journey with the private lender.

Sharing the news through a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Amruta expressed deep gratitude for the institution that shaped her career. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote that she had joined Axis Bank as a young management trainee and was signing off with a heart full of appreciation after gaining experience across multiple domains, including branch operations, corporate banking, treasury, and customer relations. She described the bank as her “family, teacher, and second home.”

Along with the announcement, she posted a series of photographs capturing her final day at the workplace. Her outfit quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many praising her confident and graceful style.

For the occasion, she chose a polished semi-formal look featuring a white embroidered top adorned with delicate lace detailing and scalloped edges. She paired it with a flowy black midi skirt layered with sheer tulle panels near the hem, creating a blend of elegance and contemporary fashion.

She completed the ensemble with black ankle-length boots, adding a modern edge to the outfit. Keeping her styling minimal yet refined, she opted for straight, neatly styled hair, soft makeup with a subtle lip shade, and understated accessories.

Her resignation has sparked admiration online, with many users calling her career journey inspiring. One user wrote, "You are truly an inspiration for every woman in India."

While one user wrote, "As a fellow banker, I truly understand how emotional it is to close a long banking chapter."

