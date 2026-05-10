Trisha Krishnan Wows In Traditional Saree, Gajra Hair For Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Actress Trisha Krishnan turned heads with her elegant traditional look as she arrived at the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay in Chennai on Sunday. The city witnessed a celebratory atmosphere as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader prepared to officially take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party secured a majority in the Assembly elections.

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At the grand ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Trisha was spotted in a graceful powder-blue saree that perfectly blended simplicity with timeless glamour. She styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with fresh gajra, adding a classic South Indian touch to the look.

The actress elevated her ensemble with a sparkling diamond choker featuring ruby gemstones, paired with delicate earrings and traditional bangles.