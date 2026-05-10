 Trisha Krishnan Wows In Traditional Saree, Gajra Hair For Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
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Trisha Krishnan Wows In Traditional Saree, Gajra Hair For Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Actress Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai wearing a graceful powder-blue saree. She completed the traditional look with a gajra-adorned bun, diamond-and-ruby choker, delicate earrings, and bangles. Her elegant ethnic appearance ahead of the ceremony quickly caught fans’ attention online.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
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Actress Trisha Krishnan turned heads with her elegant traditional look as she arrived at the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay in Chennai on Sunday. The city witnessed a celebratory atmosphere as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader prepared to officially take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party secured a majority in the Assembly elections.

At the grand ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Trisha was spotted in a graceful powder-blue saree that perfectly blended simplicity with timeless glamour. She styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with fresh gajra, adding a classic South Indian touch to the look.

The actress elevated her ensemble with a sparkling diamond choker featuring ruby gemstones, paired with delicate earrings and traditional bangles.

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