Travel to Heal: 5 Wellness Retreats for Women

Travel today is no longer just about ticking off bucket lists and destinations. It is about creating immersive experiences and travelling to rejuvenate the mind and soul. From mindful retreats to science-backed programmes, young travellers are seeking an intentional getaway that has led wellness travel to become one of the fastest-growing global travel trends. This International Women’s Day, ditch the predictable gifts and gift the woman you care about something more lasting, a restorative getaway and an environment where she can nurture her mind, body, and soul. Here are some of the best wellness retreats in India and around where ancient wisdom and modern science come together to create women-centric programs that treat wellbeing as a long-term investment.

Ananda in the Himalayas

Gift your lady love some serene happiness in the birthplace of both yoga and Ayurveda. With sweeping views of the Himalayan peaks, Sal forests, and the peaceful Ganga, this award-winning wellness retreat offers an array of holistic wellness packages designed to rejuvenate and restore based on Indian wellness regimes of Ayurveda, Yoga and Vedanta combined with the best of international wellness experiences. Their programs on Menstrual Health address menstrual disorders with a holistic Ayurvedic approach, personalised therapies, dietary plans, yoga, and meditation to restore hormonal balance and detoxification. The retreat’s Ananda Hormonal Rebalance Programme draws on traditional Oriental healing therapies to help regulate hormonal balance. Designed to support women navigating peri-menopause and menopause, the programme focuses on restoring the body’s natural energy flow.

Bürgenstock Resort, Switzerland

There’s nothing that crisp Swiss air can’t cure. Perched high above Lake Lucerne, the Bürgenstock Resort is a 150-year-old icon offering panoramic lake and mountain views alongside unparalleled wellness. Winner of the Michelin Wellness Awards 2025, the resort has in the past hosted the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Konrad Adenauer, Jimmy Carter, and Indira Gandhi. Home to three hotels and residences, the award-winning Bürgenstock Alpine Spa features five pools, saline floating baths, steam rooms, private spa suites, and expert-designed hydrothermal journeys. For a truly luxurious experience, treat her to one of the regenerative facials, a 111Skin Facial, or an Dr Burgener treatment, while soaking in the breathtaking vistas at the Alpine spa beauty.

Joali Being, Maldives

Making its debut on the inaugural Michelin Wellness List 2025, here is a well-living island resort surrounded by lagoons and coconut palms on Bodufushi Island in the northern Maldives. With 68 luxury accommodations, including stunning overwater bungalows with pools and private butler service, you can experience self-discovery, healing, and renewal, set against the untouched beauty of the Indian Ocean. Guided by the four pillars: Mind, Microbiome, Skin, and Energy, their personalised programs are tailored by resident wellbeing consultants. Their dedicated Women’s Health programmes, designed as five-, seven- and 10-night retreats, are designed to nurture hormone health, facilitating mental wellbeing, and supporting youthfulness. If you know any mothers-to-be, gift them an indulgent getaway along with a bouquet of safe therapies and treatments that include pregnancy massage, Watsu treatment, sound healing remedies, and soothing facials for some much-needed indulgence.

Tulah, Kerala

Spread across 30 acres of lush greenery in Calicut, Kerala, this uber luxury sanctuary’s strength lies in the seamless integration of ancient healing wisdom and modern clinical science. With thoughtfully designed spaces and a multi-disciplinary integrated approach that enhances wellness, including the sonorium for sound healing, meditation gardens, state-of-the-art treatment rooms, and nature-integrated practices, you can choose from three days of rejuvenation or a 21-day transformation. Their Hormonal Balance programme is designed to support women through key phases of endocrine health. Recognising that hormones influence energy, mood, metabolism and sleep, the programme addresses imbalances caused by chronic stress, poor rest and metabolic strain. Through targeted therapies and medical insight, it works to restore balance between the brain, thyroid, adrenal and reproductive systems.