Travel Meghalaya: Why Cherrapunji Is The Must-Visit Place In Monsoon; Everything To Know About India’s Monsoon Capital

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Cherrapunji, locally known as Sohra, is one of the most spectacular destinations to visit during the monsoon season in India. It is situated in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. The majestic town is famous for receiving some of the highest rainfall in the world, earning it the title of India’s monsoon capital. During the rainy months, Cherrapunji transforms into a lush green paradise filled with mist-covered hills, roaring waterfalls, and breathtaking landscapes. Cherrapunji is best to visit anytime in the year but if you want to see more rainfall, then July is one of the best months you can choose to visit in Meghalaya.

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Location and monsoon appeal

One of the biggest attractions in Cherrapunji is its stunning waterfalls. The iconic Nohkalikai Falls, India's tallest plunge waterfall, becomes especially magnificent during the monsoon as enormous volumes of water cascade down the cliffs. Other popular waterfalls, including Seven Sisters Falls and Dainthlen Falls, also come alive with renewed vigor during this season.

Living root bridges

Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth, is a natural wonder which is surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, cascading rivers, waterfalls and more. The region is equally renowned for its unique living root bridges, created by guiding the roots of rubber trees across streams over several decades. These natural wonders showcase the ingenuity of the Khasi people and attract visitors from across the world. The Double Decker Living Root Bridge in nearby Nongriat is among the most famous. It can be reached via trekking 45 kilometres from Cherrapunji. The root bridges are honoured as the Taj Mahal of Meghalaya.

Other must-visit destinations in Cherrapunji

Mawsmai Cave: The natural cave is another place to visit in the town. The limestone cave is formed over millions of years by water erosion.

Arwah Cave: It is Meghalaya's most famous cave which is famous for fossils. It is also known as Krem Arwah, where a mesmerising display of limestone formations, hidden waterfalls, and a thriving ecosystem flourishing within.

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Interesting facts about Cherrapunji

Did you know that the word Cherrapunji translates to the "land of oranges" in the local dialect. The region is known for producing sweet oranges.

The actual name of the town is Sohra. Cherrapunji was created by the British, who couldn't pronounce the original Khasi name.

The Khasi tribe living in Cherrapunji follows a strong matrilineal system. Ancestral descent, as well as the family name is passed down through the mother, meanwhile, the youngest daughter of the family inherits the ancestral property.