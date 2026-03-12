'Trained To Be Snobbish, Rude For Customer Compelled To Buy': Vir Sanghvi Slams Staff At Delhi's Vasant Kunj Mall

Vir Sanghvi Slams Staff At Delhi's Vasant Kunj Mall | X/ @virsanghvi

Journalist Vir Sanghvi publicly criticised staff at luxury stores in Delhi's Vasant Kunj mall. His criticism sparked an online debate. The veteran journalist took to social media to describe what he called a “snobbish” attitude among employees at certain luxury stores, suggesting that some staff appeared dismissive or indifferent toward customers.

Vir Sanghvi slams customers at luxury stores

According to Sanghvi, the experience left him surprised, as customer service in retail spaces is usually expected to be welcoming and helpful. He remarked that the behaviour of some staff members seemed almost deliberate, adding that it felt as though they were “trained to be snobbish” or rude, even when customers were prepared to make purchases. His comments quickly caught attention online and triggered discussions about customer service culture in high-end retail outlets.

Vir Sanghvi shares his experience on X

He shared his experience on his social media account X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Always shocked by how snobbish sales people at so called designer stores in Delhi malls are. At @dior at Promenade Vasant Kunj, the salesman was obnoxious & rude. At nearby @ScentidoIndia they were aggressive & patronising."

He further said, "What makes Indians who work for foreign brands feel so superior to ordinary people? It disgraces the brands themselves & suggests that this is how they feel about Indians."

Vir Sanghvi's post sparks debate

Vir Sanghvi's post and his criticism sparked the online debate. Replying to Vir Sanghvi's post, Manisha Singhal says, "Apparently, they are trained to do that - if they are snobbish, rude and aloof, the customer feels compelled to prove his/her worth and buy."

Another social media user commented, "Being rude to a rich person may not be a good strategy. It works best for wannabes for sure. Let’s hope this works for them. This thread is an example. Try doing that to an HNI or UHNI - they might rip you off in public if they happen to be shopping in a mall."

About the Vasant Kunj Mall

The mall mentioned in Sanghvi’s remarks is located in the upscale Vasant Kunj neighbourhood, which houses several luxury brands and premium shopping spaces. Many such outlets cater to affluent shoppers and international visitors, making customer experience a key aspect of their operations. However, Sanghvi’s observation suggested that the environment in some stores may create an atmosphere that feels unwelcoming to certain customers.