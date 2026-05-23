Tossing and Turning? Try Sujok Therapy To Beat Insomnia And Improve Sleep Quality

Pic: Magnific

Insomnia, or the inability to fall and stay asleep, has become an alarming modern health concern. Whether it is taking hours to drift off, waking up frequently during the middle of the night, or opening your eyes long before your alarm feeling exhausted, poor sleep disrupts your daily routine. A good night's rest is not a luxury; it is essential for the body to heal, repair, and recharge for the day ahead.

Symptoms

Difficulty falling asleep despite feeling physically tired

Waking up multiple times during the night and struggling to go back to sleep

Waking up too early in the morning

Daytime fatigue, brain fog, lack of concentration, and irritability

Tension headaches, heaviness around the eyes, and morning grogginess

Causes

High levels of stress, anxiety, or overthinking at bedtime

Excessive screen time (blue light from phones and laptops) right before bed, which disrupts melatonin production

Irregular sleep schedules, late nights, or jet lag

High caffeine intake or heavy, spicy meals consumed late in the evening

Underlying physical conditions like sleep apnea, chronic pain, or restless leg syndrome

Home Remedies

Turn off all mobile phones, laptops, and televisions at least an hour before bed.

Soaking your feet in warm water with a pinch of rock salt for 10 minutes before sleeping can draw energy downward, relax the nervous system, and improve blood circulation.

Drink a warm, caffeine-free cup of chamomile or peppermint tea to soothe the digestive system and calm the mind.

Train your body clock by going to bed and waking up at the exact same time every day, even on weekends.

Sujok Therapy

In Sujok, the topmost section (first phalanx) of your thumb corresponds to the brain and head. When you are overthinking, this area becomes tender. Gently massage the tip and the entire upper portion of your left thumb with your right fingers for 2 to 3 minutes. Applying steady, gentle pressure here helps to calm racing thoughts and relieves mental tension.

Take a small piece of medical paper tape and stick a few fenugreek (methi) seeds or a single black pepper seed on it. Wrap this tape around the upper joint of your thumb right before going to bed. Keep it on overnight. The continuous, mild pressure from the seeds stimulates the brain's corresponding points and signals the body to relax.

The very center of your palm corresponds to the solar plexus, a major nerve center related to stress and emotional tension. Press your opposite thumb firmly into the center of your palm and massage in a gentle, circular motion for 1-2 minutes. This helps ground your energy, eases anxiety, and slows down your breathing.

According to Sujok color therapy principles, applying a small blue color dot (using a standard sketch pen) exactly on the tip of the thumb can have a cooling, pacifying effect on an overactive, stressed mind, aiding quicker sleep.

Practicing these simple self-healing techniques for just 5-10 minutes before pulling up the blankets can help you wind down naturally and wake up feeling refreshed.