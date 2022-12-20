Are you ready for the ultimate driving experience? Europe is home to some of the most spectacular and picturesque roads in the world, and if you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, then look no further. From winding mountain roads to breathtaking coastal drives, these routes will make your European road trip one to remember.

Top 5 Driving Spots in Europe You Won't Want to Miss

The Ring of Kerry, Ireland

Any drive around Europe is incomplete without a visit to Ireland . The Ring of Kerry in Ireland is an amazing driving spot for anyone who loves beautiful scenery and exciting roads. Stretching nearly 200 kilometres around the Iveragh Peninsula in County Kerry, The Ring of Kerry provides stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Macgillycuddy Reeks mountain range, and the Lakes of Killarney. The roads are well maintained and scenic, with a mix of winding turns and straightaways that make for a great driving experience. One of the most famous parts of The Ring is the Gap of Dunloe, a winding mountain pass with spectacular views. From here you can look out over mountains and valleys, lakes, rivers and rolling hills.

The Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast in Italy is a stunningly beautiful stretch of coastline, with dramatic rocky cliffs that plunge into the ocean. There's no better way to experience this gorgeous scenery than by taking a drive down the winding roads that traverse the cliffs. The Amalfi Coast has something for everyone, whether you're looking for an adrenaline rush or just want to take in the views. There are plenty of turns and bends to navigate as you make your way down the coast, making it a great place to hone your driving skills. And with spectacular views at every turn, you'll never tire of the sights. Along the way, you'll get to visit some charming seaside towns, each with its own unique charm. From picturesque Positano to bustling Sorrento, you'll find plenty of places to explore and take in the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Atlantic Road, Norway

One of the most unique and stunning driving spots in Europe is the Atlantic Road in Norway . Stretching 8 kilometres between the towns of Molde and Kristiansund, the road runs along the ocean with eight connecting bridges that soar over the blue waters below. This winding route offers some of the most breathtaking coastal views imaginable, making it a popular destination for drivers. The Atlantic Road was officially opened in 1989, but has been an important connection point for the region since way back in the Viking era. While driving along this historic route, you can expect to see plenty of dramatic landscape and rugged coastline. You may even spot a few dolphins playing in the waves near the shore.

The Trollstigen, Norway

If you are looking for one of the most scenic drives in Europe, then look no further than the Trollstigen in Norway. Located in the fjords of western Norway, this winding mountain road is full of incredible views and unparalleled beauty. Trollstigen, which translates to Troll’s Path, is known for its steep incline, which can be a challenge for even the most experienced drivers. However, the drive is definitely worth it , as you will be treated to breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, valleys and waterfalls. Along the way, you will also encounter several hairpin turns, each offering a different and amazing view. The road is part of a larger national park, which allows visitors to stop and explore the local area. There are several hiking trails that lead up to great lookouts, which offer stunning views of the entire region.

The Cinque Terre, Italy

The best way to explore this area is by car – you can choose to stay in one of the villages and explore the other four, or drive along the coastal road that connects them all. The twisting, winding roads offer spectacular views of the shimmering Mediterranean Sea, and each village is filled with centuries-old architecture, cobblestone streets and colourful houses. If you’re lucky enough to be visiting during the summer months, take a detour to one of the many beaches nearby and take a dip in the crystal-clear waters. There are also plenty of delicious seafood restaurants serving up some of the best seafood dishes in Italy. Exploring the Cinque Terre is a truly unforgettable experience – it’s a must-do for any European driving holiday.

