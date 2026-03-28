Tooth Sensitivity Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Uncomfortable sensation in teeth is commonly experienced as sensitivity, tingling, mild pain, or discomfort while eating, drinking or continuously all the time or even breathing cold air with mouth. It may be temporary or persistent depending on the cause. It usually indicates irritation of the tooth nerves or enamel damage. If ignored, it can lead to bigger dental issues. Early care and proper hygiene can help manage and prevent it.
Symptoms
Sharp pain while consuming hot, cold, sweet, or sour foods
Tingling or mild continuous discomfort in teeth
Pain while brushing or flossing
Sensitivity to cold air
Occasional throbbing or pressure in teeth
Causes
Worn-out enamel due to aggressive brushing
Tooth decay or cavities
Gum recession exposing tooth roots
Cracked or chipped tooth
Plaque buildup or poor oral hygiene
Teeth grinding (bruxism)
Frequent intake of acidic foods/drinks
Home Remedies
Use a soft-bristle toothbrush and brush gently
Rinse with warm salt water 1–2 times daily
Avoid very hot, cold, or acidic foods
Apply clove or any other oil lightly for pain relief
Maintain proper oral hygiene (brush twice, floss daily)
Stay hydrated and avoid excessive sugar intake
Sujok Therapy
Apply black colour on highlighted area (see figure), followed by moong seeds. Keep them for for three-four hours. Repeat for three-four days or whenever you have this problem.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)