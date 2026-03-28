Tooth Sensitivity Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Pic: Freepik

Uncomfortable sensation in teeth is commonly experienced as sensitivity, tingling, mild pain, or discomfort while eating, drinking or continuously all the time or even breathing cold air with mouth. It may be temporary or persistent depending on the cause. It usually indicates irritation of the tooth nerves or enamel damage. If ignored, it can lead to bigger dental issues. Early care and proper hygiene can help manage and prevent it.

Symptoms

Sharp pain while consuming hot, cold, sweet, or sour foods

Tingling or mild continuous discomfort in teeth

Pain while brushing or flossing

Sensitivity to cold air

Occasional throbbing or pressure in teeth

Causes

Worn-out enamel due to aggressive brushing

Tooth decay or cavities

Gum recession exposing tooth roots

Cracked or chipped tooth

Plaque buildup or poor oral hygiene

Teeth grinding (bruxism)

Frequent intake of acidic foods/drinks

Home Remedies

Use a soft-bristle toothbrush and brush gently

Rinse with warm salt water 1–2 times daily

Avoid very hot, cold, or acidic foods

Apply clove or any other oil lightly for pain relief

Maintain proper oral hygiene (brush twice, floss daily)

Stay hydrated and avoid excessive sugar intake

Sujok Therapy

Apply black colour on highlighted area (see figure), followed by moong seeds. Keep them for for three-four hours. Repeat for three-four days or whenever you have this problem.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)