'Too Revealing': Urvashi Rautela Dons Daring Off-Shoulder Gown At Cannes Film Festival |

Urvashi Rautela is once again making headlines at the Cannes Film Festival with another bold and dramatic fashion moment. Known for her extravagant red carpet appearances, the actress stepped out in a shimmering off-shoulder gown that instantly grabbed attention online. While many fashion enthusiasts praised the glamorous look, a section of social media users also called the outfit “too revealing,” sparking debate across platforms.

For the latest Cannes appearance, Urvashi chose a striking gown from the QIRAT 2026 collection. The outfit featured a structured mermaid silhouette with a sculpted peplum waist design that beautifully accentuated her figure while adding a couture-inspired dramatic edge.

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The black gown was heavily adorned with sparkling gold rhinestone embellishments all over, creating a dazzling metallic effect under the lights. The intricate crystal detailing gave the ensemble a luxurious red-carpet finish while enhancing the fitted hourglass structure of the outfit.

One of the standout elements of the gown was its daring off-shoulder neckline paired with a deep sweetheart plunge that added a bold and glamorous touch to the overall appearance. The structured corset-style bodice further elevated the dramatic silhouette, giving the look a high-fashion couture aesthetic.

Urvashi styled the statement gown with sleek diamond jewellery, including elegant drop earrings and stacked bracelets that complemented the sparkle of the outfit without overpowering it. She also carried a luxurious crystal-studded mini bag from Judith Leiber, adding extra glamour to the ensemble.

For hair and makeup, the actress opted for soft waves tied into a voluminous ponytail along with bold eye makeup, sculpted cheeks and a glossy nude lip that balanced the dramatic outfit perfectly.

The actress posed confidently against an opulent staircase backdrop, serving full Hollywood glamour with her confident styling and striking presence. As photos and videos from the appearance surfaced online, fans flooded social media praising her bold fashion choices, while others debated the revealing nature of the outfit.