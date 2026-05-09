Tol Mol Ke Bol: Which Running Shoes Fit You Best?

From daily walks to first runs, the right pair of shoes can change how every step feels. Today’s running shoes are designed to suit different needs, from light, easy comfort for casual movement to enhanced cushioning, grip, and support for more active use. Whether it’s short jogs, gym sessions, or beginner running routines, there are options for every pace and purpose. This selection brings together varied styles and features, helping highlight how comfort, performance, and design work together. It also makes it easier to compare what suits different activity levels and personal preferences in everyday use. Here are some varieties to explore.

Campus

The TRASKO White Men’s Running Shoes are designed for everyday comfort and reliable performance. They feature a breathable mesh upper with TPU detailing for enhanced airflow and structured support. The lightweight EVA midsole with Airnest technology delivers responsive cushioning and effective shock absorption. A durable TPR outsole provides strong grip and stability across surfaces, while the Bubble Yoga Max insole ensures plush, long-lasting comfort. Finished in a clean white colourway, these shoes offer a sleek, versatile look ideal for both active routines and casual wear.

Price: ₹ 1,699

Where to buy: Campusshoes.com

Puma

The Puma Galaxis Pro Women’s Performance Boost Running Shoes are engineered for lasting comfort and reliable performance on every run. Featuring PROFOAM cushioning, they deliver superior comfort and responsive support throughout your running journey. The durable PROTREAD outsole ensures excellent multi-surface traction, keeping you steady on the road. The shoes adapt to your foot’s natural movement for a smooth, efficient stride. With a breathable textile upper, regular fit, rounded toe, and flat heel, they are ideal for road runs up to 500 km.

Price: ₹ 3,149

Where to buy: Puma.com

Nike

The Nike Run Defy Men’s Road-Running Shoes are intended for everyday running on paved surfaces. They feature a foam midsole that provides cushioning and helps absorb impact. The upper is made from breathable mesh to support airflow during activity. A waffle-pattern outsole with flex grooves offers traction and flexibility. The lightweight design makes them suitable for short to mid-distance runs and daily wear. The overall design focuses on basic comfort, stability, and ease of movement without added bulk or stiffness.

Price: ₹ 3,196

Where to buy: Nike.in

Decathlon

Jogflow 100.1 women’s running shoes are designed for beginners running up to 10 km per week. The lightweight polyester upper ensures breathability, while soft cushioning delivers comfort and impact absorption during short runs. A 4 mm drop supports a more natural stride, and the Citycontact outsole provides reliable grip on roads and paths. Built for occasional training in all seasons, it features a lace-up closure for a secure fit and a removable insole for added convenience and everyday adaptability.

Price: ₹ 1,599

Where to buy: Decathlon.in

Skechers

The Skechers GO RUN Consistent is a lightweight lace-up shoe designed for light running, gym workouts, and daily wear. It features a breathable knit upper with contrast detailing for ventilation and fit. The ULTRA LIGHT midsole offers responsive cushioning for basic impact support. An Air-Cooled Goga Mat™ insole provides breathable, high-rebound comfort during use. M-Strike™ technology helps support smoother heel-to-toe transitions. The flexible outsole allows natural movement, making it suitable for walking, training sessions, and regular everyday activities.

Price: ₹ 2,999

Where to buy: Skechers.in

Cult

Upgrade your everyday runs with the Cult Unisex Nebula Running Shoes in light blue. Designed with a breathable mesh upper, they promote airflow to keep your feet cool and fresh. The cushioned PU moulded insole provides superior comfort and support, even during long runs. Its lightweight and flexible construction ensures natural movement, while the durable TPR outsole delivers reliable traction and grip. Ideal for running, training, or casual wear, these shoes combine style, comfort, and performance seamlessly in every step.

Price: ₹ 2,499

Where to buy: Cultstore.com