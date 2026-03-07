Tol Mol Ke Bol: 5 Magnetic Wireless Power Banks You Need For On-The-Go Charging

Looking for a reliable, portable power solution? These 10,000mAh magnetic wireless power banks combine compact design with high-performance charging, making them perfect for daily use and travel. They offer up to 15 W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging for supported devices, along with fast wired charging via USB-A and USB-C ports for other smartphones and accessories. With features like built-in stands, LED battery indicators, and safety protections, they ensure convenience, efficiency, and peace of mind on the go. Lightweight, pocket-friendly, and available in multiple stylish colours, these power banks keep your devices charged anytime, anywhere, without compromising on design or portability.

Stuffcool

The Stuffcool Nemo 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank delivers powerful charging in a compact, pocket-friendly design. MagSafe-compatible wireless charging provides up to 15W for supported iPhones, while the 20W built-in Type-C cable enables fast charging for devices like Samsung and Pixel. A 22.5W USB-A port adds universal fast charging support for other smartphones and accessories. The clear digital display shows battery status at a glance, and its airline-safe, BIS-approved build makes it a reliable, travel-ready power backup proudly made in India.

Price: ₹ 2,499

Where to buy: Stuffcool.com

Noise

The Noise Power Series 10K mAh Wireless MagSafe Qi2 Powerbank is designed for convenient, on-the-go charging with a powerful 10,000mAh battery. It supports super-fast magnetic wireless charging and reliable wired charging for multiple devices. The built-in stand lets you comfortably watch videos or take calls while charging. Its compact, travel-friendly design makes it easy to carry anywhere. Available in stylish colour options like Onyx Black, Titanium, and Silver, it combines performance, portability, and modern design for everyday use.

Price: ₹ 2,499

Where to buy: Gonoise.com

Portronics

The Portronics Moji 10 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is a compact and stylish charging solution designed for everyday convenience. Featuring a 10,000mAh battery, it supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging and 20W fast wired charging via a Type-C PD port with a detachable cable. Its lightweight, pocket-friendly design and LED battery indicator make it perfect for travel and daily use. Compatible with MagSafe and other smartphones, it ensures reliable power on the go. Available colours: White and Mocha.

Price: ₹ 1549

Where to buy: Portronics.com

Ambrane

The Ambrane AeroSync Snap is a portable 10,000 mAh power bank featuring MagSafe-compatible wireless charging and fast wired outputs. It delivers up to 15 W wireless charging, along with 22.5 W via USB-A and 22 W via USB-C for rapid device power. With PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS support, it efficiently charges phones and accessories on the go. Sleek, compact, and equipped with intuitive LED indicators, it’s available in Blue, Purple, and Silver for stylish portability.

Price: ₹ 1599

Where to buy: Ambraneindia.com

Boat

boAt EnergyShroom PB331 (Magsafe) 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank is a compact, stylish solution for fast charging on the go. It offers 15 W magnetic wireless charging for compatible devices and 22.5 W wired charging via USB-A and dual Type-C ports. With Smart IC protection and LED indicators, it ensures safe, reliable power delivery. Its sleek, portable design allows simultaneous wired and wireless charging. Available in Ash Black, Purple, Electric Blue, Silver Grey, and Deep Purple, it complements every style.

Price: ₹ 1599

Where to buy: Boat-lifestyle.com