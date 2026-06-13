Tol Mol Ke Bol: 5 Lip Oils Everyone’s Adding to Their Routine

Lip oils have become a must-have in every lip care routine, combining deep nourishment with a glossy, makeup-ready finish. These lightweight formulas hydrate and soften dry lips while delivering a smooth, non-sticky shine that feels comfortable throughout the day. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like natural oils, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, they help improve lip texture while locking in long-lasting moisture. With a sheer tint or clear glow, they subtly enhance the natural lip tone, keeping lips healthy, soft, and supple. Perfect for daily wear, they can be used alone for a fresh, dewy look or layered over lipstick for added shine and dimension. Here are a few products worth trying for all your lip care needs.

Ulterior cosmetics

Experience the perfect balance of care and colour with this ultra-hydrating lip oil. Available in a range of flattering shades, it enhances your natural lip tone with a sheer tint and delivers a mirror-like, high-shine finish. The lightweight, non-sticky formula glides effortlessly, keeping lips soft, smooth, and nourished throughout the day. Infused with nourishing oils, peptides, and squalane, it locks in moisture while improving lip texture over time. Wear it alone or layer over lipstick for added shine and hydration for a luminous, look daily.

Price: ₹ 799

Where to buy: Ulteriorcosmetics.com

TIRTIR

Create a juicy, glossy pout with the TIRTIR My Glow Lip Oil. Infused with honey and propolis extract, this nourishing formula deeply hydrates, repairs, and protects dry, chapped lips. Its lightweight, oil-like texture forms a moisture barrier while delivering a subtle tint and plumping shine. Enriched with natural oils, it leaves lips soft, smooth, and radiant. Available in Mint, Honey, and Rosy Glow shades for a healthy-looking finish. Perfect for daily wear and care for a soft, supple lip feel.

Price: ₹ 997

Where to buy: Tirabeauty.com

LoveChild

LoveChild’s Lip Gelato Tinted Lip Oil delivers a fresh wash of colour with a radiant, high-gloss finish. Its lightweight, non-sticky texture glides smoothly, instantly softening and hydrating lips. Enriched with nourishing oils and hyaluronic acid, it helps retain moisture while giving a fuller, smoother appearance. Perfect for everyday wear, this lip oil enhances your natural look with a juicy shine, whether worn alone or layered over lipstick. It comes in a range of shades to suit different moods and looks.

Price: ₹ 880

Where to buy: Lovechild.in

Diam beauty

Elevate your lip care routine with Love Potion Lip Oil, a hydrating and healing formula infused with luxurious oils. It melts effortlessly into lips, delivering a sheer tint, deep nourishment, and a smooth, glass-like shine in one swipe. Lightweight and non-sticky, it enhances natural lips while keeping them soft, supple, and moisturised. Features a doe-foot applicator and a vegan, cruelty-free formula. Available in a range of playful colour shades to suit every mood and style, making it perfect for a daily glow.

Price: ₹ 849

Where to buy: Diambeauty.com

Tint cosmetics

Give your lips a nourishing boost with Tint Cosmetics Lip Oil Hydrator, enriched with grapeseed oil, vitamin E, and rosewood oil. This lightweight, non-sticky formula deeply hydrates, smooths, and helps repair dry, chapped lips while improving overall lip texture with regular use. It creates a plump, glossy, naturally radiant finish that enhances your lips without feeling heavy. Gliding on effortlessly, it locks in lasting moisture and comfort throughout the day. Available in a range of beautiful shades, it’s perfect for everyday care with a soft, luminous glow.

Price: ₹ 378

Where to buy: Tintcosmetics.in