TN Jaggery Reaches Europe: PM Modi Praises Traditional Sweetener In Mann Ki Baat |

Tamil Nadu's traditional jaggery has found recognition beyond Indian shores, with the product making its way to European markets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this achievement during the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on November 29, 2026.

During the programme, the Prime Minister noted the rising global demand for Indian food products and highlighted that exports of Indian chocolate and cocoa-based products grew by nearly 25% over the previous year. Here's what's special about Tamil Nadu jaggery.

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What Is Special About Tamil Nadu Jaggery?

Jaggery, traditionally known as gur in several parts of India, is an unrefined sweetener commonly prepared from sugarcane juice. Unlike refined white sugar, which undergoes extensive processing, jaggery retains some of the natural minerals present in sugarcane juice.

Tamil Nadu has a long-standing tradition of jaggery production, with several regions known for preparing this traditional sweetener using age-old methods. The process generally involves extracting fresh sugarcane juice, filtering it and boiling it in large vessels until it thickens. The concentrated mixture is then cooled and shaped into blocks or other forms.

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Why Is Jaggery Popular?

Jaggery is widely used in Indian households, particularly in traditional sweets, desserts and festive preparations. It is also used to sweeten beverages such as tea and traditional dishes like payasam.

Unlike refined sugar, jaggery contains small quantities of minerals such as iron, potassium and calcium. However, it is still a form of added sugar and should be consumed in moderation.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are among India's major jaggery-producing states.

India's Traditional Products Find Global Markets

The growing international reach of Tamil Nadu jaggery highlights the potential of India's traditional food products in overseas markets. With increasing interest in natural and minimally processed ingredients, products rooted in regional food traditions are finding opportunities beyond domestic consumption.

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