Titan Sets Guinness Record With Zero Hour Diver Watch

Pics: Titan

Zero Hour refers to the precise time a planned operation is set to begin. The Titan Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver’s Automatic timepiece did the same with precision, setting a historic record for an Indian watch brand. Venturing into the professional sports category with a 500m water-resistant watch, Titan has not only dived deep but also measured and documented it, earning a nod from the Guinness Book of World Records for the deepest underwater product photoshoot earlier this week in New Delhi.

Executed at a depth of 52.1 metres, featuring watch number 423 of the 1000 limited-numbered Titan Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver’s Automatic watches, the landmark endeavour further reinforced the watch’s credentials as a serious instrument built for the extremes. The Grade 2 Titanium watch with blue or black dial measures 15.5 mm in thickness to withstand the rigours of deep diving and also features a 120-click unidirectional bezel secured by an Aqua Lock mechanism to ensure accurate time-tracking even under prolonged underwater pressure. The dial is protected by a sapphire crystal with a triple-layer anti-reflective coating to ensure visibility in shifting light underwater.

Kuruvilla Markose and Ranjani Krishnaswamy of Titan receiving the Guinness recognition |

On March 29, 2026, the record was set against the vast expanse of the open ocean at Racha Noi Island, Phuket, Thailand, where every metre of depth tested the limits of endurance and engineering. A team of five certified technical divers reached 50 metres within seven minutes and eventually attained a maximum depth of 52.1 metres. The divers completed a highly specialised underwater photoshoot with an arsenal of cameras in a 20-minute operational window under authentic open-ocean conditions.

Ecstatic with the achievement, Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, Watches Division, Titan Company Limited, on receiving the certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, said, “This recognition for Titan Zero Hour is far more than a marketing milestone for the 500M Diver watch. Every benchmark we have achieved—from ISO 6425 compliance and PADI validation to the Guinness Book of World Records—lies at the intersection of engineering conviction, innovation and craftsmanship. This recognition adds authenticity to what we are building in the performance watch segment and places Titan alongside some of the most respected names in global watchmaking.”

Introduced in April this year in the open waters of Goa, the Zero Hour line marks Titan’s foray into the performance sports watch category with the Divers’ collection as its first chapter. The collection spans 12 timepieces, ranging in depth capability from 100 metres to 500 metres, and is priced between INR 15,795 and INR 77,995.