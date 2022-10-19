Tips for Better Photography and Videography

Learning about Photography and Videography is a lifelong process. Sometimes the more learn, it feels like the less we know. This is just due to how vast the field of study is. While Photography and Videography exist as completely different fields of thought, a lot of the basic principles and concepts overlap. Here are a few tips by Archisman Misra, Founder and CEO, StudioBackdrops.com, India’s largest photography and videography solutions platform that can help you better your photography and videography.

1. Reflectors are your best friend

Whether you shoot portraits or products, weddings or fashion, foldable reflectors are your best friend. The most versatile ones are available as 5-in-1 combos and have a Golden Reflector, a Silver Reflector, a White Fill, a Black Fill and a Diffuser.

The Golden and Silver Reflectors add a warm and cool glow to the subject. The White Fill adds a neutral glow, while the Black Fill cuts the light and adds contrast to your shot. The diffuser can soften any light source or even be a creative tool for shoots. These 5-in-1 reflectors are available in various sizes 110cm Circular, 60cm x 90cm, 100cm x 150cm & 120cm x180cm.

2. Portable Backdrops are the best for On-Location Shoots

Why are they even helpful? Portable Backdrops or Twistflex Backdrops, as they are often called, are a kind of backdrop that folds to a third of its size for easy storage and carrying. What’s more, they have 2 sides so you get 2 backdrops in one, which opens up a lot of opportunities and helps you make some savings as well. Our favorites are the Chromakey Twistflex, Black & White Twistflex and Digital Streaming Twistflex.

3. Audio makes a Video Great

If you notice videos on YouTube that do well and have a lot of views, you will notice that they have clear and crisp audio. If you can hear what is being said properly, people always pay more attention to the video and watch till the end. While there are a plethora of audio solutions available, the most commonly used ones are Lav Mics like Boya BYM1 or Synco S8, wireless LAV mics like Rode Wireless GO II & Synco G1(A1)

4. Control your F-Stop for some Creativity

The f-stop of your lens can itself be used as a great creativity tool. You probably already know about bokeh which is created when the aperture is wide open. This is also a great way to keep your audience’s attention fixed on your subject in videos. But for immersive shots where everything needs to be shown, you need a very high f-stop along with lots of light to overcome the closing of the aperture. A combination of the f-stop number with the shutter speed can cause a lot of amazing variations.

5.Introduce Layers to your Images

Any frame, be it in a photo or a video can be broken down into specific areas like Image Left, Image Right, Background, Foreground and Middle Area. Creating a composition with both foreground and background details along with the subject in the middle usually creates a visually interesting image that tells a story.

6. Textured Backdrops set you apart

Advertising photography is most often shot with single-colour solid backgrounds, while these create stunning images it often lacks a little drama. The easiest way to add drama to such images is by using a textured or handpainted backdrop. These usually come in many different types, colours and designs but can be broadly classified into dyed or mottled and painted backdrops.

The process of mottling involves dying the backdrop in different dyes creating unique and colourful textures like for e.g Crush Dyed Backdrops or Reversible Backdrops - which usually have 2 differently coloured sides. The painted backdrops however are unique works of art painted onto canvases using various techniques to elevate your subject and image. These are available for both Portrait and Product photography.

7. Snoots are restrictive but fun

Snoots are a type of light modifier that lets out a very small beam of light. While it is difficult to control and position this light, it can be a very out-of-the-box tool to create some amazing photographs. The best way is to play around and try to light the subject from all angles with the snoot. Check out the Fotodiox Snoot on Amazon or the AriesX Snoot on StudioBackdrops.com

8. Lighting is always key

Whether you’re trying your hand at Photography or Videography, lighting will always be the most vital tool at your disposal. It helps you set the mood of a shot, tell a story just by the lights or create a lot of drama in your shots.

Photographers can work with both studio flashes like Rimelite F6, Godox SK400, and AriesX Muon and LED lights like Aputure Lightstorm, Godox Led 500 or Savage RGB Pro.

Videographers can use almost any light available to them as long as they know the right shutter speed to use in situations with 50Hz and 60Hz alternating current. Areas with 50Hz A.C. need a multiple of 50, whereas areas with 60Hz need a multiple of 30.