Times When 'Crew' Actor Tabu Showed Her Best Fashion Styles | Instagram

Tabbassum Fatmi Hashi, also popularly called Tabu, is known for her versatile fashion and elegant looks. The 52-year-old actress is seen in her recent film Crew with other Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. She is known for her choice of films and fashion, which makes her stand out in the Bollywood industry. Let's take a look at the actress' fashion style and how she pulls off her looks.

Instead of heavy pieces, Tabu often prefers to style herself in elegant looks with minimal jewellery. Her fashion revolves around traditional attires which have a modern touch to them. She also likes to keep minimal makeup but focus on her eye look, which complements her facial features.

The Crew actor also works with shiny and metallic glam pieces. In this picture, She is wearing a metallic dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi, which shows her bold and fashionable side. Her choice of makeup remains the same, with heavy kajal and liner on the eye. She also styles her long hair in different styles, which suits the overall outfit.

Beauty in Black, Tabu likes to wear black dresses and pieces with extravagant gold jewellery to enhance the basic black look. Be it a black saree or a black dress, the actress always carries all of her looks in elegance. She styles her hair in a way that complements the dress and her face.

The actor's fashion resonates with her personality, calm and unique. She serves some of the most fashionable moments that fans adore. In this picture, the actress is wearing a gold shiny lehenga paired with gold and green jewellery. Her hairstyle in a bun with red roses complements the elegant look.

Away from all the glitz and glam, Tabu's fashion is a very versatile boss lady and old money aesthetic. Whether it is a two-piece set or a kurta set, she always carries it with confidence, which makes her fashion style stand out. She loves gold jewellery pieces and likes to style them together with her looks.