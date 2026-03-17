Tilak Varma Offers Prayers To Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Mandir; Other Revered Temples Visited By T-20 World Cup Winning Players |

After India clinched their third T20 World Cup title, several members of the Indian cricket team were seen visiting temples and sacred places to offer prayers. Among them, Tilak Varma recently visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and a video of his visit has gone viral on social media.

The left-handed batter was seen spending time in the temple’s Nandi Hall, immersed in devotion. Speaking about the visit, Varma revealed its personal significance, saying, “It feels very good visiting here. I had prayed to Lord Mahakal for the victory of the T20 World Cup, and Mahakal blessed us with victory. So, I came here to offer prayers.”

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Cricketers Turn To Faith After Historic Win

The spiritual visits didn’t stop there. Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav during a temple visit in Mumbai. The trio even carried the T20 World Cup trophy with them, seeking blessings after India’s memorable triumph.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple along with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, during the tournament. His visit came ahead of a crucial clash, with fans viewing it as a moment of faith before a high-pressure game.

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Head coach Gautam Gambhir also visited the famous Kalighat Temple during the campaign. His visit took place just a day before India’s important match against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

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From Ujjain to Mumbai and Kolkata, these visits highlight how faith and cricket often go hand in hand, especially during high-stakes tournaments, with players seeking divine blessings both before and after the historic victories.