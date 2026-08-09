Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Visits Mahabodhi International Meditation Center In Leh On August 9

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Visits Mahabodhi International Meditation Center |

On Sunday, August 9, 2026, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama visited the Mahabodhi International Meditation Center in Leh, Ladakh. He joined local monks in prayer and completed a brief circumambulation of the 1,000 Buddha shrine amidst a gathering of welcoming residents and schoolchildren before heading back to Shewatsel Phodrang.

About the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre

The Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre is an important Buddhist institution in Leh and has played a significant role in promoting meditation, Buddhist philosophy and spiritual learning. The Dalai Lama’s visit added to the spiritual significance of the centre, with devotees welcoming the Tibetan spiritual leader with traditional Buddhist customs.

Dalai Lama’s meditation centre visit

On Sunday, the Dalai Lama visited the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, joined prayers and participated in the circumambulation of the 1,000 Buddha shrine. Monks, schoolchildren and local residents gathered to welcome him in the gentle rain. The Dalai Lama’s presence in Ladakh has drawn considerable attention from Buddhist communities and followers. Ladakh has deep historical and cultural links with Tibetan Buddhism and is home to several monasteries, meditation centres and important Buddhist sites.

During his engagements in the region, the Dalai Lama has continued to emphasise compassion, peace, non-violence and the importance of inner development. His teachings often focus on cultivating a compassionate mindset and using wisdom to deal with challenges in everyday life.

Mahabodhi Centre and Buddhist teachings

The Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), founded in 1986 by Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, is a sprawling 250-acre campus named Devachan in Choglamsar, near Leh, Ladakh.

The centre is known for its work in spreading Buddhist teachings and promoting meditation and spiritual practices. The institution has also been involved in social welfare and humanitarian activities in Ladakh.