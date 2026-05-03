Thrush, Female Condoms & Relationship Doubts: Expert Answers Common Sexual Health Questions | File Pic (Representative Image)

I am 29 years old. I have recently had thrush. Is it passed to me by my sexual partner? JG, Ghatkopar West

No, thrush (candidiasis) is not a sexually transmitted infection. The fungus that causes thrush lives naturally in the vagina. Sexual activity can trigger or pass the fungus to the partner. Sexually non-active person too can suffer. The thick white odourless discharge here is different from discharges of STD's which are yellowish with unpleasant odour. Common causes of Candidiasis are bad hygiene, antibiotics which destroy the normal flora of vagina or hormonal changes. Do not hesitate, and meet your gynecologist who will guide you with the right treatment. You can resume sexual activity thereafter.

I have heard of female condoms. Is it worth using? KD, Mulund East

The female condom is very thin plastic, polyurethane and does not contain any potentially allergic spermicidal lubricants. It can be inserted before intercourse with any oil-based products. It works similar to male condom, except that it fits inside the vagina. When a man ejaculates, his semen stays inside the condom, which is then removed and disposed of, thus preventing unwanted pregnancy. Only disadvantage is, penis may by mistake slip between condom and vaginal wall leading to pregnancy or any STD’s.

I have been married for 10 years. My husband never talks about love and sexual feelings. I feel rejected. HK, Kalyan East

Men not expressing themselves doesn't mean he is rejecting you. Many men find it difficult to talk about their feelings. Mostly the reason is rooted in his early growth period. As a small boy too, they are discouraged from expressing their emotions. Tears are considered to be unmanly. They are supposed to stand strong without showing fear or anxiety. The fact that men find it difficult to verbalise love causes a lot of frustration and unhappiness in the relationship. You know him better than anyone else. Each has its own way of expression..

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to sexmatters1234@gmail.com