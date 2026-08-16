Throbbing Headache: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Sujok Therapy

A throbbing headache is a pulsating or pounding pain that can affect one or both sides of the head. While it is commonly linked to migraine, it may also occur due to dehydration, stress, sinus problems, lack of sleep, or high blood pressure.
Symptoms
Pulsating or pounding pain in the head
Pain on one or both sides of the head
Nausea or vomiting
Sensitivity to light, sound, or strong smells
Blurred vision or seeing flashing lights before the headache
Dizziness or difficulty concentrating
Causes
Migraine
Stress and anxiety
Dehydration
Lack of sleep or irregular sleep schedule
Sinus infection
High blood pressure
Hormonal changes
Coffee o tea withdrawal
Eye strain from prolonged screen use
Delay in meal time is one of the cause
Home Remedies
Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Rest in a quiet, dark room.
Apply a cold compress to the forehead or neck.
Eat regular, balanced meals and avoid skipping meals.
Limit screen time and take frequent breaks.
Practice deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga.
Avoid known headache triggers such as alcohol, excessive caffeine, or processed foods.
Sujok Therapy
Apply gentle pressure with a Sujok probe carefully on highlighted area (see figure). Then apply seeds like black pepper or buckwheat on the painful area of the thumb to relieve discomfort. Use medical adhesive tape to keep the seeds in place. Seed therapy can be kept for two-three hours and stimulated periodically for better results. Consult a doctor if aggravating.