Throbbing Headache: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Sujok Therapy

A throbbing headache is a pulsating or pounding pain that can affect one or both sides of the head. While it is commonly linked to migraine, it may also occur due to dehydration, stress, sinus problems, lack of sleep, or high blood pressure.

Symptoms

Pulsating or pounding pain in the head

Pain on one or both sides of the head

Nausea or vomiting

Sensitivity to light, sound, or strong smells

Blurred vision or seeing flashing lights before the headache

Dizziness or difficulty concentrating

Causes

Migraine

Stress and anxiety

Dehydration

Lack of sleep or irregular sleep schedule

Sinus infection

High blood pressure

Hormonal changes

Coffee o tea withdrawal

Eye strain from prolonged screen use

Delay in meal time is one of the cause

Home Remedies

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Rest in a quiet, dark room.

Apply a cold compress to the forehead or neck.

Eat regular, balanced meals and avoid skipping meals.

Limit screen time and take frequent breaks.

Practice deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga.

Avoid known headache triggers such as alcohol, excessive caffeine, or processed foods.

Sujok Therapy

Apply gentle pressure with a Sujok probe carefully on highlighted area (see figure). Then apply seeds like black pepper or buckwheat on the painful area of the thumb to relieve discomfort. Use medical adhesive tape to keep the seeds in place. Seed therapy can be kept for two-three hours and stimulated periodically for better results. Consult a doctor if aggravating.