THIS Slow Dating Trend Has Gen Z Couples Watching Birds Together

Dinner reservations, movie nights, and café hopping may still be popular, but they're no longer the only way to spend quality time together. A growing number of Gen Z couples are embracing a slower, more mindful way of dating by swapping bustling restaurants for parks, lakes, and nature trails. The latest relationship trend? Birdwatching dates, where the only agenda is spotting colourful birds, enjoying the outdoors, and being fully present with each other.

What exactly is a birdwatching date?

Instead of planning an elaborate evening out, couples pack a pair of binoculars, visit a nearby green space, and spend hours observing birds in their natural habitat. There are no strict schedules, expensive bills, or endless scrolling on phones. The focus shifts to conversation, quiet moments, and sharing a hobby that encourages patience and curiosity.

The trend fits neatly into the rise of "slow dating", where meaningful experiences matter more than flashy plans. Rather than impressing someone with a fancy venue, birdwatching allows couples to connect through shared experiences, nature, and uninterrupted time together.

Its growing popularity is also reflected in recent research. According to a study by Fifty5Blue published by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), birdwatching has grown by 47 per cent overall since 2018.

Among Gen Z, it has become the second fastest-growing hobby after jewellery making. The Guardian reported that nearly 750,000 people aged between 16 and 29 in Britain now regularly participate in birdwatching, marking an extraordinary rise since 2018.

Why Gen Z is embracing it

For many young people, the appeal lies in slowing down.

Twenty-five-year-old Amar believes birdwatching offers something that traditional dates often miss. "I would like to take my girlfriend for birdwatching, as it allows us to appreciate the tranquillity of nature and enjoy the visual beauty of the birds. We can also enjoy the sweet sounds with which the birds chirp," he says.

Another 24-year-old feels the activity naturally creates deeper conversations. "Birdwatching on a date with your partner is not just another outing but an experience where you actually spend time together, focusing solely on one thing: spotting birds all around without any modern-world distractions. The whole activity brings the ethereal energy of nature and the essence of quality time together," they explain.

For 23-year-old Rhea, birdwatching became an unexpected relationship tradition after her boyfriend introduced her to it. She shares, "My boyfriend is a nature photographer, and he's always been into birdwatching and spotting animals to photograph. One day, he invited me to join him, and we spent hours surrounded by nature—no phones, no distractions, just the two of us enjoying the moment. Since then, it's become our favourite activity to do together."

As dating culture continues to evolve, birdwatching proves that romance doesn't always need candlelit dinners or extravagant gestures. Sometimes, all it takes is fresh air, a little patience, and the joy of spotting something beautiful together.