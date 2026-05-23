This ‘Outdated’ Makeup Trick Is Taking Over 2026—Are You Using It?

The lip liner isn't just a makeup relic from your mum's vanity – it's staging a fierce comeback in 2026, blending nostalgia with next-level innovation. For Mumbai's hustling professionals and beauty lovers juggling humid commutes and evening soirees, it's the unsung hero delivering precision, longevity, and that effortless polish.

Retro revival

Lip liner traces its roots to ancient Egypt, where crushed gems outlined lips for definition, evolving into a 1920s staple courtesy of Max Factor. Fast-forward to the '90s supermodel era - think over-lined pouts on runways, and it's no surprise 2026 is channeling that vibe with "90s supermodel lips" and crisp, sculpted edges.

In India, where lipstick sales hit INR 64.81 billion in 2023 and are projected to grow at a 9.55% CAGR through 2032, lipliners ride this wave as essential add-ons. The resurgence taps nostalgia while suiting diverse skin tones, from warm undertones in Maharashtra to pan-Indian palettes craving structure amid bold berry shades and blurred finishes.

Precision power

Why does lipliner endure? It prevents feathering in Mumbai's humidity, locks in lipstick for 8+ hours, and subtly overlines for fuller lips – ideal for diverse faces, whether you're a petite bride or a bold boardroom boss.

We spoke to Leiya Phinao Ningshen, National Artist, at M·A·C Cosmetics India, she says “For Indian skin tones, precision starts with undertone awareness rather than contrast. I recommend choosing liners that mirror your natural lip depth such as warm browns, muted roses, and plums. Some of our standout shades that I often recommend are Spice, Whirl, Plum and Soar that have become global bestsellers for their ability to enhance natural lip colour across skin tones. Applying liner with short, feathered strokes and softly blending inward creates a natural contour. Our long-wear liners are designed to anchor colour at the lip edge, helping prevent feathering caused by sweat, humidity, and daily pollution.”

It's versatile: fill lips entirely for a matte base or blend for ombré effects, making it a must for Gen Z experimenting via Instagram Reels.

Hydration & sustainability shine

Gone are dry, waxy formulas – 2026 brings hydrating heroes infused with shea butter, jojoba oil, argan, and vitamin E to combat chapped lips from AC blasts and spicy chaat.

Multifunctional tubes nod to '90s tubes but add tech like long-wear stains and felt-tip applicators for on-the-go Mumbai life. Nostalgic yet fresh, they pair with glossy finishes for plumpness or matte for sculpted power.

Leiya adds to this, “Lipliners are no longer just about definition. Consumers expect care, comfort, and consciousness. At MAC, for decades we have always focused on formulas enriched with conditioning ingredients such as vit E & conditioning emollients that keep lips feeling flexible. They offer control, comfort and longevity that bold lipsticks alone can’t always deliver.”

Master the application

Prep is key: Exfoliate, hydrate with shea-infused balm, then blot excess for grip. Sharpen your pencil, start at the cupid's bow with feather-light strokes, connect corners symmetrically, and blend inward with a finger or brush for seamlessness.

To master the perfect lip liner look and effect, here are a few steps from the experts themselves to help you achieve that plump and defined lip:

Step 1- Outline with Intention. Start with a top-selling neutral shade like Spice or Plum which is universally flattering on Indian skin tones. Trace just slightly outside your natural lip line at the cupid’s bow and centre of the lower lip.

Step 2- Blend inward. Use the pencil to softly shade inward, concentrating colour at the edges. This creates dimension and a pout while helping the liner wear longer through office hours.

Step 3- Seal and soften. Finish by tapping a matching lipstick at the centre of the lips. The result is a fuller-looking pout that transitions effortlessly from day to evening, and flatters diverse undertones.

Market buzz

India's lip makeup market grew 6.24% CAGR to 2023, with "other lip makeup" like liners at 6.95%, fueled by personalization via AI shade-matchers on Nykaa and premium picks from MAC to Kay Beauty. In 2026, vegan/halal options cater to conscious millennials, while luxury brands dominate urban hubs like Mumbai.

Diverse consumers – from college girls to working mums – love liners for affordability (₹400 upwards) and inclusivity across tones. For the ones who love to experiment with different shades, Greige or Stone from MAC enable a grunge look and a bold look for creators or those who speak through their makeup choices. A simple change such as lip liner introduces more inclusivity in the lip market. Topped with any desired lip gloss or lipstick can instantly uplift features and change personalities.

Why it stays essential

In a gloss-saturated world, lipliner grounds look with definition, boosting confidence for diverse Indian women balancing tradition and trend. Whether blurring for low-effort days or sharpening for events, it's practical magic – timeless, innovative, and unapologetically you.

To this Leiya adds, “Across India’s urban beauty market, we are seeing lipliners embraced as everyday essentials by all ages, particularly among Gen Z and working professionals. Feedback consistently shows that consumers value their playfulness and versatility. One liner can define, fill, or even replace lipstick. In fast-paced cities like Mumbai, products that are multi-functional, long-wearing, and easy to touch up naturally gain momentum.”