This ‘Invisible’ Fashion Hack Is Taking Over Wardrobes

Shapewear has evolved from a secretive undergarment into a daily confidence booster for women navigating busy lives in Mumbai's humid hustle or a Delhi wedding season. Far from the uncomfortable girdles of the past, today's options from brands that offer breathable, seamless designs tailored for Indian bodies and wardrobes.​

The team at Underneat say, “shapewear is designed to complement how women dress and move throughout their day, rather than simply redefine silhouettes. We prioritise versatility, comfort, and effortless styling.” This specific garment has not only redefined women being comfortable in their own bodies, but has rewritten stories that encourages every body type to feel their best.

Common types

Shapewear comes in varied styles, each targeting specific areas for smoothing or sculpting. Bodysuits provide full-torso coverage, like Front Zip Thong Bodysuit that cinches the waist while smoothing the upper body under bodycon dresses or sarees. High-waist shorts and briefs focus on tummy and hips; for instance, High Waist Butt Lifting Shorts lift and shape under denim or lehengas without visible lines.

Thigh shapers and mid-thigh bodysuits combat chafing and slim legs, ideal for skirts or jeans. Open-bust versions pair with your favorite bra, while padded shorts like Sculpt Fit Padded Shorts add subtle volume to hips and rear for a balanced silhouette. Compression levels range from light smoothing (daily wear) to firm sculpting for special occasions.

Benefits beyond the mirror

Wearing shapewear isn't just about looking slimmer – it's a practical ally for posture and comfort. It smooths lumps, enhances curves, and supports the back, reducing strain during long days, much like how Underneat pieces use Sensil yarns for breathability in Indian heat. Users report feeling more put-together, with improved confidence that radiates outward.

For active women, it prevents jiggle during walks or workouts, and anti-roll designs ensure it stays put. Postpartum or post-festive bloating? Shapewear offers gentle compression without restriction, promoting better alignment.

Matching it to your body & outfit

No one-size-fits-all here – select based on your shape for flattering results. Hourglass figures thrive with high-waist sculpt shorts for waist definition under kurtas. Pear shapes (fuller hips) benefit from thigh shapers or high-waist briefs to balance proportions, perfect for jeans.

The team provides styling tips, “Wearing a saree? We have a saree shapewear that provides a structured base, supports the drape, and allows easy movement. Choosing dresses, lehengas, or fitted silhouettes? A mid-thigh bodysuit offers seamless, all-over smoothing for a clean finish under clothing. Going for strapless or off-shoulder styles? Strapless innerwear delivers comfort and support while staying seamless under dresses.

For office looks, styles like a strapless butt-lifting bodysuit or a brief bodysuit work well under structured outfits. With Western wear, especially pieces with open backs, a backless bodysuit offers a clean, seamless finish. For fitted ethnic outfits, a mid-thigh bodysuit or high-waist tummy tucker shorts provide a smooth layering while maintaining comfort and breathability.”

Why every woman needs it now

That favorite anarkali of yours should feel supported, not squeezed – and with shapewear you can get just that. It's empowering, turning "I wish" into "I slay," with everyday pieces like Contour Briefs for office wear. Health perks include posture correction, easing back pain from desk jobs or carrying bags through markets.

In 2026, with body positivity embracing tools for enhancement, shapewear fits perfectly – no shame, just smart layering. Start with versatile options from brands that have trusted materials and that use breathable fabric. Shapewear is just like another garment, the one that is supposed to fit you and not vice versa.