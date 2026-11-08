This Diwali, Take Your Friends And Family On A Delicious Festive Food Trail Across Mumbai

Diwali plans usually come with a familiar checklist: picking out an outfit, exchanging gifts, catching up with relatives and, of course, figuring out where everyone is going to eat. And if your idea of celebrating involves getting your favourite people around a table, sharing a little bit of everything and saving room for dessert, Mumbai has a few festive dining options worth checking out.



From regional Indian comfort food and inventive takes on traditional mithai to cocktails inspired by festive flavours, here are six places where you can plan a meal or a catch-up with friends and family this Diwali.



Diwali menus to try around Mumbai



Boulevard

If your festive meal calls for familiar Indian flavours with a contemporary spin, Boulevard has a special Diwali menu running across lunch and dinner. The spread features dishes such as Burrata Subzi with lotus crisps, Cottage Cheese Roulade in Makhni Gravy, Beetroot Ki Tikki and Stuffed Palak Bhajiya. The dessert selection is worth saving room for, with Blueberry Cream Cheese Ghevar, Ferrero Rocher Ghevar, Motichoor Tiramisu and Jalebi Tres Leches, alongside traditional mithai and Blue Pea Sago Kheer.



When: Until November 11, 2026; lunch, 12 noon–3:30 pm; dinner, 7 pm–11:30 pm



Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle





Cost: ₹2,299++ per person for lunch; ₹2,549++ per person for dinner



Pot Pot

For a table that enjoys savouring different regional flavours, Pot Pot's Diwali menu brings together Indian street-food favourites and hearty mains. Begin with Palak Potta Chaat, Lotus Root Bhel or Tandoori Malai Broccoli before moving on to mains such as Not Your Nani's Mutton Biryani, Creamy Methi Malai Kofta, Meen Moilee and Overnight Nihari. Chilli Garlic Paratha and Biscuiti Roti accompany the spread, while Salted Caramel Gulab Jamun, Paan Kulfi and Gulab Tres Leches offer a sweet finish.



When: November 8, 2026



Where: Pot Pot, Lower Parel



Cost: Approximately ₹2,000 for two



The Bigg Small Cafe & Bar

Not every Diwali outing has to revolve around a full-course meal. If your plans involve meeting friends over drinks and something sweet, The Bigg Small Cafe & Bar has a festive selection of cocktails and desserts. The drinks menu features 75 Carat, Gulabi Affair and Pista & Petal Sour. For dessert, Rasmalai Dream takes inspiration from the familiar Indian sweet, while Motichoor Baklava Crunch brings together two much-loved treats in one creation.



When: November 8, 2026



Where: The Bigg Small Cafe & Bar, all Mumbai outlets



Cost: Unknown



Alta Stella

A festive brunch can be a good excuse to get everyone together before the evening celebrations begin. Alta Stella is hosting a Diwali brunch with candlelit décor and a menu that mixes familiar favourites with contemporary small plates. The spread includes avocado pani puri, beetroot and whipped feta croquettes and chicken tikka flatbreads. For dessert, there's tres leches and the restaurant's signature torched cheesecake. The cocktail menu also features constellation-inspired creations, including Aries, made with smoked whisky, ginger, lime and honey.



When: November 8, 2026



Where: Alta Stella, Andheri West



Cost: ₹3,200 for two



Butterfly High

For a festive evening that starts with cocktails and ends with dessert, Butterfly High has put together a selection inspired by familiar Indian flavours. Its cocktail box features four creations: Rasmalai After Hours, Saffron Silk Margarita, Pistachio Sour and Jamun Fashioned. The dessert menu continues the festive theme with Dolce Rasgulla, Kharwas Creme and Paan Crepes. It's an option for those looking to enjoy a few festive-inspired drinks and sweet treats during an outing with friends.



When: November 8, 2026



Where: Butterfly High, all Mumbai outlets



Cost: Unknown



Sorena

If you are in the mood for regional Indian food, Sorena's Diwali menu draws from the flavours of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab. The selection features Aamri Khaman, Stuffed Mirchi Wada and Pindi Chole Kulche, along with Undhiyu served with puri. The desserts bring an interesting twist to familiar favourites, with Gajar Halwa Tiramisu combining Indian gajar halwa with the Italian classic, while Indian Trifle layers mithai-inspired flavours with cream and sponge.



When: November 9, 2026



Where: Sorena, Bandra West



Cost: ₹475 onwards