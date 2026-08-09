These Statement Bags Are Breaking The Internet — And Redefining Luxury Like Never Before

Women’s all-time besties — handbags — are in hot pursuit now. Always dangling on her side or tucked in snugly under the arm or held tightly in fists, essential accessories like bags and purses are a pretty maiden’s true, blue companions that she shares a lifelong loyal bond with.

They are flaunted more popularly as useful accessories — an important belonging in a lady’s cupboard. But beyond the basics of no-frills functionality, bags, totes, cases, clutches, wallets are now a wonderful work of art to seize and gaze at.

In line with this utilitarian aspect-meets-artistic vision concept, modern-day brands have taken their design expression to the next level with avant-garde structures, sculptural showpieces, interesting replicas and bizarre shapes. For instance, Chanel’s latest Metiers de'Art Collection came up with a string of futuristic bags.

Traditional jewl Pottli by Shilpi Gupta, Founder & Creative Director, House of Shilpi Gupta |

Evidently, from glamorous socialites to ambitious ‘it girls’, from playful pin-up poster women to magnetic divas at select galas as well as those high-school bunnies on prom nights who have everybody at their beck and call — all carry a sleek stylish purse with enviable pride and swag.

Sling bags, crossbody versions or handle-less avatars with surreal forms, motifs and designs have come a long way carving a niche for themselves. Bejewelled or stone-studded minaudiéres, embroidered potlis and jholas, crystal-speckled or sequined purses, silky and slim clutches of smart lasses are catching the fancy everywhere.

Party animals, disc hoppers and formal event attendees are flaunting shiny, decorative collections like an attractive adornment.

Crowd pullers

Creations reflect animal-inspired themes with bags shaped like giraffes, dogs, squirrels and birds, while parrots get paraded as a festive accessory through a reimagined route. Also, apples, peanuts and even a coffee mug find a prominent place on the list of innovations. A case in point is Isha Ambani’s mango-inspired crochet bag that recently grabbed eyeballs at Met Gala 2026.

Brands like Lavie, Hidesign, Lino Perros, Zouk fashion a mélange of contemporary styles with traditional functionality in the handbag bracket. Get ready for your brunch dates, sundowner events, beach days, picnic outings with an array of stand-out trappings that can only simulate a magician’s trick of pulling a rabbit out of the hat.

Beauty beyond accessory

Bags are no longer a mere practical accompaniment but an elaborate, lavish specimen — an ornamental artifact.

“Ladies’ fashionable purses and vanity bags with cosmetics, toiletries, grooming articles and travel luggage boxes have gradually moved far beyond their original purpose of utility. They no longer just offer service and efficacy but channel opulence too. Over time, this lifestyle trend has visibly shifted from owning a practical product to possessing a statement piece that reflects individuality, culture and artistic value, making handbags wearable works of art,” observes Revathi Kant, chief design officer at Titan Company. The house boasts of the brand IRTH to redefine luxury.

traditional jewl Pottli by Shilpi Gupta, Founder & Creative Director, House of Shilpi Gupta |

Fashion designer Shilpi Gupta believes that “we are at a really exciting juncture with luxury. The consumer today isn’t just buying goods but is acquiring the same with a strong motive. A bag is no longer what you just grab on your way out. It’s something you choose because it means substance and has a lot of weight.”



Fashion designer Jebin Johnny confirms that “today women purchase bags as brooches, an item of embellishment or a lucrative art investment to raise their class, status and finesse. It’s like inculcating sophistication or a polished preference. Customers now don’t mind the urge to splurge huge sums of money on luxury goods.”

Renowned luxury fashion houses, namely Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Miu Miu’s (Prada's well-known modish sister brand) glossy bags are widely lapped up at high-fashion street outlets. These high-end, largely-chased brands now customise their bags — tailored to the needs of loyal clientele — with a wow appeal. Bollywood style icons Ananya Pandey, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut have infallibly influenced their all-agog fans and followers to raid the retail store racks and own a flashy piece.

Too many players

Notably, premium bag manufacturing labels are fashioning bags with unusual looks and shapes so that the same catches attention on the red carpet, down the ramps and at social galas.

On global runways, we are witnessing a sturdy movement towards architectural shapes, unusual proportions, jewellery-inspired details and artistic interpretations of everyday objects.

“Bags are becoming conversation pieces that allow designers to display their imagination and artisanship. A red carpet or a social occasion provides a perfect avenue and environment for such explorative spectacles because fashion in these spaces is all about pictorial storytelling,” shares Kant.

Pics: Pexels

Fashion analysts view: “The main reason is that in a visual-first world, we barely have about two seconds of minuscule chance to access the ticket to famedom and even strike that apt pose for a suitable photo opportunity that gets splashed all across. So, every leading fashion stable wants to bite into that fruit of glitz and glamour to earn accolades from all over.”

Gupta concedes that “a distinctive silhouette does this job immediately, whether on a velvety red carpet, in a dazzling reel or in a flawless photo frame. Luxury houses understand that recognisability is the currency of ‘here and now’, and bags with unreal feel, disruptive patterns and exotic shapes ring in that instant recall.”

Statement piece

Are bags now a statement piece — an extension of one’s personality and ideology?

“Absolutely! without a doubt. I’ve spotted this paradigm shift with our regular customers who now eagerly grab a handbag as an expanded version of their own entity — who they are and what their philosophy of life is,” claims Gupta. “Their agenda is no longer to express willingness to shop a bag to complete an outfit,” she argues.

The desirable piece mirrors their mood, character, aesthetic, public image, psychology, their sense of cultural appreciation and their refusal to own something cliché and forgettable from a pile of mass-produced output.

| Pics: Pexels

“A handcrafted gemstone potli can signal a very specific kind of taste. It says: I value slowness, artistry and heritage. It’s not driven by trend but steered by identity. Bags have genuinely become personal signatures. An appropriate bag says it all before you’ve uttered a word,” holds Gupta.

Every design choice communicates something. Likewise, a bag conveys personal lifestyle and bold self-expression. Additionally, it represents minimalism. A structured classic silhouette may exude old-world vibe whereas a handcrafted textile bag may evoke heritage charms.

“A well-designed bag has the ability to spin a yarn of sagas through its texture and detailing. Much like jewellery, it has a close liaison with the person who wears it and becomes part of her persona,” enlightens Kant.