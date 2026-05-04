Thermos Causes Permanent Vision Loss? New Risk Leads To Massive Recall Of Over 8 Million Products Worldwide

AccordingA major product recall has sparked global concern after Thermos pulled millions of its popular food jars and bottles from the market over a serious safety flaw. The move comes after multiple injury reports, including alarming cases linked to permanent vision damage, putting everyday kitchen essentials under scrutiny.

According to an official notice issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall impacts nearly 8.2 million units sold over more than a decade. This includes approximately 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars and around 2.3 million Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles, which were available across major retail platforms like Target, Walmart and Amazon between March 2008 and July 2024.

Reports cited by CBS News revealed that the company had received at least 27 complaints involving the product’s stopper mechanism. In these cases, the lid component reportedly ejected with force when opened, striking users unexpectedly. While several incidents led to cuts and injuries requiring medical attention, three individuals were said to have suffered permanent vision loss.

The root of the issue has been traced to a design limitation in the stopper. Without a proper pressure-release system, internal pressure could build up inside the container, especially when storing hot contents, leading to sudden and forceful ejection upon opening.

Accoridng to media reports, the recall specifically affects Stainless King Food Jars (models SK3000 and SK3020) produced before July 2023, along with all Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles (model SK3010). These items were sold in various colours and carry the brand name printed on the exterior, with model details typically marked at the base.

Consumers in possession of these products have been strongly advised to discontinue use immediately. The company has announced corrective measures, offering either replacement stoppers with improved safety features or full product replacements depending on the item.