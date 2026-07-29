'There Are No Mixed Signals In Relationship': Popular US Author Mel Robbins Shares Dating Advice Everyone Needs To Hear

Ever caught yourself rereading texts, waiting hours for a reply, or convincing yourself that someone's inconsistent behaviour secretly means they care? According to bestselling author and motivational speaker Mel Robbins, that emotional rollercoaster has less to do with the other person and more to do with the stories we tell ourselves.

Her latest relationship advice is striking a chord online, encouraging people to stop searching for hidden meanings and start paying attention to what is actually happening.

Mel Robbins says there are no such things as 'mixed signals'

The discussion began after a user asked Robbins how to deal with someone who seems to send mixed signals despite their growing feelings. The question read: "When someone is giving you mixed signals but you're really interested... how do you react?!"

Instead of offering dating hacks or communication tips, Robbins challenged the very idea of "mixed signals."

In a video shared on Instagram on July 29, Robbins explained that confusion doesn't come from another person's behaviour; it comes from the fantasy we build around it.

"There are no such things as mixed signals in a relationship because there's nothing confusing about other people's behaviour. You confuse yourself when you're interested in somebody because you go up in your head and you make up a fantasy about what is happening instead of seeing the reality that's right in front of you," she said.

Check out the video below:

She believes many people spend too much time analysing conversations, reading between the lines, and searching for clues instead of simply observing how someone consistently behaves.

Robbins urged people to focus on actions rather than emotional declarations. "Here's what I want you to do. Let them show you who they are and whether or not they're interested. Watch their behaviour, not their words. It's very easy to say, 'I like you' when you're drunk, or you just hooked up, or when you're bored, but behaviourbehaviour tells you the truth," she explained.

According to Robbins, genuine interest naturally shows up through effort, consistency, and meaningful actions, not occasional compliments or unpredictable attention.

Her 'let them' philosophy

Robbins also addressed a popular dating belief that if someone leaves you feeling uncertain, they're sending mixed signals. She disagrees.

"You know the saying, 'If they're interested, you're going to know it. If they're not, you're going to be confused, not because they're confusing you. They're being very clear with their behaviour.behaviour. There is no such thing as mixed signals," she said.

She connected this advice to her widely discussed "Let Them" philosophy, encouraging people to stop forcing clarity where it doesn't exist. exist. "Let them show you who they are. Let them make the effort, or not. Let them reveal what they actually want," Robbins said.

However, she added that the real challenge begins afterwards. "Then comes the hard part: let me accept reality instead of clinging to fantasy," she added.

Wrapping up her message, Robbins reminded viewers that clarity often comes from accepting what someone's behaviour is already communicating instead of creating hopeful narratives around inconsistent actions.

"They're not interested. You're confusing yourself by living in a fantasy instead of letting them show you the reality and then lettingletting me accept the reality and then decide. That way, there are no mixed signals," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional relationship advice.