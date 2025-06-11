The Truth About Fitness Trends: The Fit Bear’s Take on Nutrition, Movement & Mindset

“Success is the product of daily habits, not once-in-a-lifetime transformations.”- James Clear. This ideology drives the nutrition company, The Fit Bear, to improve its clients' relationships with food, fitness, and their bodies. When interviewed, the founders, Charan and Amrita Panjwani, discussed approaches to exercise and nutrition, and barriers to ensuring a healthy fitness journey.

The building Blocks of Fitness

“Nutrition, movement and mental health” are the key elements contributing to physical fitness, says Charan. Mental health ties into the combination of fueling your body correctly and having the right attitude towards exercise because underlying disorders or dysfunctional relationships “manifest in the way you eat.” For example, indulging in sweets gives your mind a temporary relief.

Sensationalising fitness

Many are burdened by the weight of how they look. And we are lost in the universal phenomenon of desiring what we see on the big screen in entertainment and social media.

But, we often forget that an actor’s (or actress’) on-screen appearance is done with intention, purpose and a support team of medical professionals, nutritionists, trainers, make-up and CGI. This is not to ignore the hard work that goes into a performer’s appearance, but note the other factors involved in shaping it. “The fitness industry does get affected by celebrities. People jump into trends based on what they promote,” says Charan.

Debunking diets

The diets rising in popularity, Ozempic and other weight-loss methods, are effective in the short run, according to Charan and Amrita, because it’s unnatural to your body. “If you deprive yourself of anything, you are going to want it more. It’s your mind asking for food that you are not giving it.”

In eliminating carbs for Keto or fibre for a carnivorous diet, for example, your body develops “deficiencies,” which impair you from thriving. Although it assures your survival for a limited period, you cycle back into a normal pattern of eating, causing your body to overcompensate for what it was deprived of.

Every diet is a “tool or hack” for some, and a “fad” for others, says Amrita. In the long run, these habits turn into dependency because they started as temporary solutions to a deeper problem, which we often consider ‘good’ if it suits our purpose.

“A dietary pattern should not have a name,” says Charan, justifying by saying that an individual’s eating patterns change based on factors like location and living situation. “If I am living in a suburb and don’t have convenience stores nearby, my diet will be different from someone who does.”

Nutrition: Learning a life skill

A smart diet consists of eating what your body requires, achieved by taking the time and effort to learn a little bit about nutrition. The general population’s lack of knowledge is “one of the biggest reasons people suffer so much more.” This adds to the material quality of diets today.

Food has to be looked at beyond recipes, which entails parents getting more “creative” to feed kids in a balanced way and how food is discussed in a home environment. One of the barriers is that parents, understandably, prefer their children to eat something (even if it’s junk food) rather than go hungry. “The first role of food is to fuel your body.” But this is often forgotten because taste buds are given greater priority.

Learning how to eat well, in terms of balancing your plate, on a school level, instill discipline in children as they grow up, as they understand and appreciate the quantities of food they need to consume. This includes mixing fibre, protein, fats and carbs into a meal. “Counting is an integral part of the learning process at school. What you can’t measure, you can’t count.”

Fitness by age

There is no one-size-fits-all for a fitness journey. When it comes to children, their meals should resemble their friends’, just prepared with better ingredients to nurture a good relationship in their minds with food. “All food is good, but eat less fun foods and more functional foods.”

When it comes to someone in their teens and 20s, meal prepping (especially for college or university) is The Fit Bear’s ideal way forward. This includes planning grocery lists, weekly meals and consuming foods in the right quantities to avoid over- or under-eating. It also forms a safety net to battle bullying and body-image issues inflicted by one’s peers.

It’s all about balancing “social life with eating the right things,” in your 30s and 40s. And for the 50-60s group, it centres around “undoing damage that’s already done,” including aches and pains, cholesterol, diabetes and more. “Their exercises and diets are tailored to that,” says Charan.

It’s completely different for men and women, too. Everyone’s bodies are conditioned differently, so there is no such thing as “the only way.” The structure of dieting and fitness should be flexible to work with the person’s lifestyle, just as you work with your body to remain fit, rather than chasing an unhealthy idea of fitness.

A message from the fit bear

To children, teenagers and adults, Charan and Amrita say, “choose strength, performance and nourishment.” Taking the time to learn about food is important to the puzzle. “Your body is a gift,” cared for through a balanced lifestyle. There is no magic to it, despite what celebrities say. “You have to be willing to put in the work, just like anything else in life.”

Charan speaks to his own experience as an inspiration to starting The Fit Bear: “My relationships, confidence, career choice and stress management” have improved. “The pause is needed,” adds Amrita, waiting before deciding about their body under the stress and strain of the trends in circulation. “There is honesty and truth behind what we do.” Despite the gravitas of numbers in the world of nutrition, there is a person behind it.

The realm of fitness and ‘transforming’ your body can be overwhelming, especially due to external societal pressure. Misinformation and myths draw us away from building long-lasting, sustainable habits for our nutrition and physical wellness. “It takes repetition.”

This conversation highlights the down-to-earth face of fitness, portraying it as something approachable and achievable with the right attitude, stripping away the glitz and glam of working towards achieving your best physical and mental self.