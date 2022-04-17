The six habits of impeccably-groomed men

Men are no longer labelled as vain for spending time grooming and caring for their appearances. A well-groomed man has now become the norm. Men's grooming regimens are much more than just using a three-in-one wash or a bar soap for all of their self-care needs; they are much more than that now! Here are some quick habits you can incorporate into your daily routine to keep you looking fresh throughout the day:

Have a skin care routine: Prevention is preferable to cure, and two is preferable to one. If you don't want to go so far as to see a dermatologist on a regular basis, start with two essentials: moisturiser and sunscreen. At night, moisturiser is applied, and during the day, sunscreen is applied. Sunscreen prevents uneven skin tone and fine lines caused by sun damage, as well as wrinkles and signs of ageing. A nutrient-dense moisturiser will hydrate and nourish your skin.

Make regular appointments with your barber: There is a fine line between a stylish laid-back appearance and an unkempt appearance. It may take a few days to cross the line. Determine your growth cycle and schedule recurring barber appointments so you can be proactive in staying sharp before the need arises, rather than reacting to overgrown hair.

Take care of your facial fuzz: If you have a beard, please be aware that it is a permanent fixture that requires dedication. If you don't have the time to maintain a beard, opt for a lightly shaved or clean shaved look, which is both timeless and fuss-free. Invest in a good single-edged razor and shave away.

Experiment to find what products work for you: Don't chase fads; instead, spend some time experimenting with your hair and skin to see what works for you and produces the desired results. You could consult your barber for advice on products that are appropriate for you and your personal style.

Have a nail care routine: Regularly trim your nails. Chipped, bitten, or dirt-filled nails will make an impression before you have a chance to make one. Do not be afraid to get pedicures and manicures every now and then, as these two hygiene practises can be quite enjoyable if done in the right places, and will also get the job done for you.

Take some time out for yourself: Grooming is more than just looking good. It is also important to make time for yourself. Engage in activities that both please and de-stress you. Take a walk, go for a hike, or relax with some light reading — whatever you need to do to keep your momentum going.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 02:01 PM IST