The Return Of Grandmacore & The Joy Of Slowing Down

Gone are those good old days when ‘plain living and high thinking’ was the motto of life. Grandmacore precisely brings back those long-lost elements that once gently touched our hearts, struck a personal chord and brightened our lives.

Clubbed as ‘sunshine people and objects’, every piece of memory, moment, warmth, elegance, love, care and affection fits in perfectly as part of the whole jigsaw puzzle of grandmacore, neither in excess nor in shortage.

A common thread steadily binds all distinctive fragments into one picture frame. The underlying theme echoes unity in diversity, yet expressing individuality amid a chorus of thoughts.

Slow-and-relaxed approach, heart-to-heart connect, warm exchanges of pleasantries, intricate room decor, eye-teasing lacy embroidery in crochet and macramé, tapestry stories woven with satin and silken threads, handcrafted carpets, shawls, saris, upholstery, curtains and covers, enticing tablescapes, allure of the golden nostalgia, an album of fond recollections etched in sepia-tinted photographs....all these vignettes and much more relive the past traditions and the priceless philosophy of grandmacore aesthetics.

Grandmom’s Granary

Welcome to the household of an ever accommodating granny! Her outstretched arms ready to embrace, beaming hospitable face inviting all her loved ones and a window with utopian frames and louvres flinging open to the world of lush meadows and earthy fragrance make us believe a fairytale setting…put us aboard a train to the flashback mode.

When you thought all things of the past have faded into oblivion and nearing the brink of extinction, then suddenly a whiff of yesteryear perfume blows in from nowhere to wrap you in a blanket of euphoric pleasure. A gust of nippy winter breeze hugs you from behind. You feel the softness of textured woollies knitted by the rickety fingers of your grandmother and her slender pointy needles.

Old-World Vibes

This is like ushering in an Austenian setting straight out of a Victorian literary classic. Better still, jog your mind back to a black-and white era movie and you’ll come across several plots depicting young nubile girls reaching their marriageable age being groomed and taught the art of homemaking under the strict supervision of the matriarchs of their house. They get properly trained to arrange things in an orderly fashion, do up a house with effortless ease, pay attention to detail, have a keen eye for aptness only to woo and match up to the eligible bachelors of the town.

“Well, that was the predominant lady-like aspiration of those times. But things have undergone a sea change now. Having said that, I still miss the retro period of the 1960s-70s when we were growing up in the sylvan surroundings of hills and tea gardens,” reminisces Nita Basu, a septuagenarian grandmom from North Bengal.

Who can forget those animated chitchats over elaborate tea sessions on the terrace of an aristocratic mansion or in a humble, comfy middleclass home? “I fondly remember those lively freewheeling addas and anecdotes shared over trays on shifting trolleys displaying tea cosies, milk and sugar pots, curvy tea pots, homemade fritters and snacks,” recalls 50-yearold Kolkata-based school headmistress Minati Dutta, gleefully.

“We’d marvel at everything with our naked eyes and not through smartphone screens and cameras. Right from the floating cottony clouds, silvery white moon, a starlit nightsky from rooftops to frothy fountains, powdery snowfall as well as the hanging, swaying boughs of tall trees from AC-less rooms and spacious balconies — we’d seize the day and every opportunity to our hearts’ content,” enthuses senior citizen Samir Dalal who continues to cycle slicing through the air every morning after a brisk walk.

“There were childlike excitement, innocent romance and an unbridled thrill for adventure in our adolescence unlike today’s tech-savvy, AI-friendly kids,” he further stresses.

Under One Umbrella

In the erstwhile joint family system, it was normal to indulge in harmless mischiefs and casual pranks with likeminded siblings and cousins who were ideally dubbed partners in crime. The squeezing of eyes and creasing of noses due to burning sensation inflicted upon by the rings of smoke emitted from coal-fired earthen kitchen ovens at the crack of dawn were a daily ritual.

“I can never get over that grey haze, sooty smell and the group gupshup (conversations) we’d have at length while cooking together in large utensils and savouring an afternoon Sunday feast followed with a peaceful siesta. All would willingly participate in these family unions and look forward to an eventful day before retiring to their bed,” narrates middle-aged housewife Pratibha Gupta and a mother of two from Gurgaon.

Back to Basics

Grandmacore is visibly making a comeback as a lifestyle trend, interior décor, vintage charm and impressive demeanour.

“Grandmacore is sneaking its way into our lives as a collective craving for at-home comfort exhibited in the form of designs and other stuff. After years of clean lines, hyper-modern spaces and fast living, people are gravitating back to things that exude calm, feel familiar and leave a personal touch,” comments Niti Gupta, luxury style curator, founder and creative director of The AFRA World.

The old-school appeal that you associate with your grandmother’s home resurfaces via soft fabrics, floral prints and those little knick-knacks with stories behind them. “It reminds people of their long-forgotten unhurried pace, chilled-out attitude and that emotional pull, which seem so refreshing right now. All these traits appear absent amid a mechanised, robotic world,” she avers.

Detox Route

Grandmacore is inspiringly infectious as it leads to positive energies by means of a constructive engagement that forges social bonding. This, in turn, instills confidence and buoys an aura of optimism. It connects the dots of the past, present and future with a filament of consciousness that sews a beautiful weave.

“Grandma’s legacy of articles and resources evoke a bullish sentiment that acts as a psychological sounding board, a substantial validation,” enlightens Mumbai-based senior consultant psychiatrist Dr Shefali Batra.

The worn wood, tattered cloth, mismatched patterns and the handmade quilts from multiple materials can offer stability and safety. “They are durable, authentic, resilient and promising. Their great potential prompt us to cherish their worth forever. Antique bowls or cups acquired from one’s heirloom play a pivotal buffer against anxiety,” she concedes.

Maximum Versus Minimum

Dwelling on decorum and ethical sensibilities, grandmacore attaches importance to cosiness and plain Jane qualities. It encourages good old hobbies like knitting, baking, sewing, crocheting and gardening as well as owning thrifted goods, drawing inspiration from bold floral patterns, aligning with the idea of slow living and adopting a maximalist’s stance. Do these values have any real relevance in today’s fast-paced digital times?

One wonders if in the age of minimalism that promotes ‘less is more’, can the philosophy of extravagance, lavishness, visual richness, layered elements, intricacies and eclecticism find any significant place.

“Surprisingly yes! And that’s exactly why it’s trending. We’re all overstimulated, always speeding ahead, almost 24X7 online with the “ever available” signboard. Grandmacore revives activities that impel you to be a little laidback. Domestic hobbies, indoor games, playing with toys, mates or siblings are like small escapes from a world that is so turbocharged and running at a supersonic velocity. Plus, homespun pieces underline sustainability and eco-conscious living, which matter a lot to today’s snacking and cellphone-glued gen Z. So, in a way it’s the best antidote to digital burnout,” opines Gupta.

Admitting that though minimalism had its moment in the sun, many people now find it too cold or impersonal, she insists. “Grandmacore surrounds us with things that lend a feel-good boost to the mind like a dopamine. Soft textures, layered prints, rich colours, sentimental objects create a home that looks neat, relatable and cushy. People are realising bigtime that they don’t just want clean, empty spaces with hollow-minded people. They need soulful zones that stir the conscience, embalm the innermost alcoves of the heart and cement emotional ties,” she explains.

Pause, Ponder and Rewind

Grandmacore demands ample time, long pauses and patience, thus spurring mindfulness and affinity with the hour-consuming processes over instant gratification. It believes more in the journey than the destination.

“It bolsters circular economy by inheriting, rehashing, reusing, revising, reimagining, recycling or upcycling goods at a time when threats of climate change and global warming are not only looming large but already showing their adverse effects. This is like an unannounced, silent movement against fast fashion and undue disposability. In fact, the Covid-era taught us not to hoard and panic buy randomly and unreasonably,” elucidates Batra.

Incidentally, during periods of global uncertainty, unstable and fractured relationships, volatile job situations and frequent career switches, people seek permanence and loyalty in everything. “They wish to convert their homes into sanctuaries. Grandmacore offers a sense of good hope and qualities often associated with the unconditional concern, support and security provided by our grandparents,” she notes.

An array of retro-era elements, objects, artifacts, decorative items reflects the restoration of grandmacore in room décor and represents tools to cultivate refined, artistic and cultural tastes. All these articles add character and magnetism, making a space feel nostalgic, sophisticated, eye-soothing and full of fascinating tales:

Crocheted doilies and embroidered covers in shadow stitches, French knots, cross stitches, kanthawork, mirrorwork, Kashmiri stitches, et al

Vintage floral tea sets

Heavy wooden furniture with carvings

Floral or paisley upholstery and tapestries

Old brass frames, clocks, cushions, sewing machine, jewellery box and mirrors

Patchwork quilts and lace curtains

Ceramic vases, crystal bowls and little keepsake boxes

Pleated or fringed lampshades

Bookshelves packed with old hardbound tomes

A mood board of ideas to design a space with furnishings that exhibit bold floral and paisley patterns, tapestries, doilies, etc.:

“From an interior designer’s perspective, the key is to integrate conventional motifs into the spatial and material layout of a particular room rather than relying on loose décor,” suggests reputed interior designer Minnie Bhatt from Mumbai.

Floral and paisley patterns can be incorporated through custom upholstery, hand-printed fabric panels or even bespoke wallpaper that seamlessly merge with the architectural design spread. Tapestries can be used as large-format wall art or acoustic elements to enhance warmth and texture. It’s a great idea to translate those ornate filigree details into jaali panels, laser-cut screens or perforated shutters.

“The objective is to create a cohesive environment where the motifs are embedded into the design lingo, not simply layered on top,” she volunteers.

Gupta dissuades against “the need to overhaul everything except just a few thoughtful fixes and adjustments,” she thinks, “can unveil a modern setting or even bring a single item alive with one object d’ art. Replicating art deco or baroque styles and patterns are sure to lift up everyone’s spirit and elevate the room with an enigmatic ambience.”

Add a floral or paisley armchair and throw a knitted blanket over it

Mix patterned cushions with plain velvet varieties for a cosy, layered look

Hang up tapestries, framed embroidery or even a vintage quilt as wall art

Use lace doilies or embroidered runners on tables or sideboards

Create a warm reading corner with a floor lamp, stacked books and soft drapery

Display thrifted treasures like old clocks, ceramic jugs, vintage frames or postcards

Bring in houseplants in terracotta pots for that old-world earthy charm

Choose warm, muted tones like sage green, dusty rose, mustard or olive to entwine everything together