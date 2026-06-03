The Return of Charms: From Bags To Bracelets, Why Everyone Is Personalising Their Style

Photograph courtesy: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Fashion is becoming more personal then ever, and charm accessories are leading the trend. From handbags to phone covers, necklaces and bracelets, people are embracing pieces that tell a story rather than just following trends blindly.

From a lucky number, the initials of your name, a favourite cartoon character, your star sign or a travel souvenir from your last vacation — charms add a personal touch to every accessory.

Photograph courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

What makes charm accessories so appealing is their ability to reflect individuality. Unlike any mass produced fashion trend, charms can be mixed, matched and collected over time.

Charm accessories gained traction thanks to social media where every user has been customising their bags by decorating it with charms, ribbons, small plushies and trinkets.

What was once considered playful has now become a major fashion statement — from luxury brands to small business owners, all have accepted the rise of charms that range from bold to minimalistic designs.

Another reason for the rise of charms is its accessibility. While designer handbags and jewellery are expensive, adding a charm is a way to refresh your personal style. A simple bag can instantly feel new, and a basic necklace can feel more meaningful with personalised pendant charms.

Charm accessories allow wearers to feel something more personal rather than sporting a mere trend. Where fashion is moving towards storytelling, charms are proving that fashion isn't just about what you wear, but also the memories, interests and personalities that you carry with your accessories.

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How to style the trend

The good thing about charm accessories is that there are no strict rules. The goal is to create something that feels personal.

Attach as many charms as you want to your handbag for a customised and playful look.

Mix different elements like beads, ribbons and a small plushy to add a bit of jazz.

Decorate your phone with a pearl or beaded charm to make it look better.

Pair statement charms with neutral colour bags to make them stand out in the crowd.



Where to shop the trend

Shoe charms at Funky Flies

Stylish bag charms and keychains at Zara

Trendy, budget friendly options at AJIO

Silver charms at Talisman

DIY charms at The Charm Shop