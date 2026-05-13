The Michelin-Starred Chef Who Put Durian on the Menu & Won: 'Luxury Is Rare, Not Expensive,' Says Chef Garima Arora on Food That Matters

Chef Garima Arora is reimagining the dining experience at Banng with a vibrant new menu that captures the spirit of how Bangkok truly eats and lives. From soups and salads to dumplings, mains, and desserts, the latest offering promises an explosion of flavours, textures, and unexpected combinations designed to keep diners intrigued.

For Garima, the philosophy behind the menu is rooted in simplicity and inclusivity rather than the rigid structure associated with fine dining. "The idea is very simple. We want to keep the space exciting," the chef explains.

Arora believes that especially in India, where meals are often shared among families and large groups, variety plays a crucial role in creating a satisfying experience.

"I guess you have to give people the choice, especially in India, because when your family of four sits down, every person has a specific taste. There are ingredients they like, they don't; cuisines they enjoy, they don't," she says. "Especially now that I have kids, I realise keeping kids happy is so difficult. More the variety, the happier people are," Arora adds.

What's exciting at Banng?

At GAA, Garima and her team are "a little bit more cerebral with everything". It boils down to techniques, ingredients and combinations. However, at Banng she gets complete creative freedom. "It is liberating when you can, as a chef, put together flavors without having to think too much about ticking certain boxes."

Garima's recommended dish at Banng would be the 'emo rice'. "It's not a classic name. We call it 'emo rice', because I get emotional every time I eat it. I'm not a sweet tooth person, but I really enjoy our desserts."

For her, it is so difficult to choose between the dishes at the restaurant. "It's like having kids. You have a favorite one, but you cannot say out loud," she jokes.

No shortcuts, no easy hours

According to Garima, there are no shortcuts in this industry. "Don't become a chef, if you're going to walk in, look at the clock and ask yourself, 'what time do I finish?'

She has a warning for anyone planning to join the hospitality industry. "If you're not going enjoy it, you are going to punish yourself and it's going be a punishment for everybody around you. You have to put in the hard work. It's relentless. It is an unforgiving industry. You're dealing with people and it's not easy."

"You don't chase a Michelin star," she advices. "Because the minute you start chasing something, it'll be the most elusive thing to you ever."

"You get a star because you did the work," Garima adds. "Also, it's just not about you. It's the team around you that needs to find that rhythm. The service has to find the rhythm, so has the food. But if you're second guessing every single move you make, and think about whether it's going to fall under those parameters, it never will. So, the best thing to do is not think too much about it, and do what you believe in."

"That is what happened to us as well. We put the durian on the menu when we had one star. Everyone told us that 'you're gonna lose your star'. 'Who puts a durian on a main course,' they asked. I was like, 'If I lose a star, I lose a star, but that shouldn't stop me from putting something on the menu that I enjoy'. We did it, and that's what got us the second star. The inspectors too mentioned that they really enjoyed that dish."

"Palate Fatigue Is Real": Chef Garima on Knowing When to Step Back

Success in the kitchen starts with support outside it and Chef Garima has created a very good eco-system for herself. She boasts of a phenomenal team at work who have been there with her since Day One, and a supportive husband. "I couldn't have tailor-made a better one, if I had ordered one off Amazon," she says referring to her husband. "He's the best."

"It takes a village, it really does, especially with the kids. Unfortunately in these times, you have to build that village for yourself. I take care of myself. I make sure that I get my workouts in. I eat healthy, I eat clean. That helps me a lot," she adds.

While she is fully involved in her restaurants, Garima admits that she does take a backseat at times. "I don't know whether people understand it, but palate fatigue is real. The more you taste, the more you move away from a dish. So sometimes, it's easier to direct the team, and then come in, fix it and make it happen."

Caviar isn't luxury, says Chef Garima, hard-to-source ingredients are

Garima is fascinated by bizarre, underrated ingredients. In 2023, it was the durian that bagged her the Michelin Star. In 2026, she sees herself leaning towards the egg fruit. "My list is always weird," she exclaims without a hint of regret. "I have to always find the weirdest ingredient, I think. Something that's more of an underdog."

For her, that is what luxury truly is. "Caviar and truffles are not (luxury). You can go buy them at a supermarket. However, if you order the egg fruit from Chiang Mai, the kind we work with, it can only come to you once in 10 days. That's luxurious for me," she declares.

While India is really having its moment when it comes to the food industry, and people are learning to enjoy international cuisines, Garima really hopes that Indians don't lose the micro-cuisines or the treasures that are within our desi regional cuisines. "I think these tend to get overlooked, especially in the cityscape dining," she mentions.