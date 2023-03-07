The incredible journey of carbon gaming aka Pawan Sharma Inspires the aspiring gamers

In this rapidly changing world, online gaming has reached new heights. Youths these days adore playing games online and can make good money doing so. Gaming content creators have carved their names through their creative skills and talents. Meet one such exceptional gaming content creator who began his debut playing Counter-Strike game and has earned fame owing to his skills. Meet the very talented and creative Pawan Sharma aka Carbon Gaming!

Coming from a native of Pithoragarh from Uttarakhand, Pawan was highly fascinated with the online game Counter-Strike. Although it was a PC-only game, Pawan played a lot and mastered the skills at an early age. He was so engrossed in this game that he played it for the whole year, and well, he had no idea that his passion would soon be going to change his course of life.

He played his first gaming tournament and stunned the audiences with his unbelievable moves and creative skills which earned him the nickname ‘Carbon Gaming’. In a very short period, he established his name in the gaming world and started playing in various tournaments.

This was the time when the famous PUBG game hit the gaming floors and shattered the aura of gaming content creators. Pawan Sharma started playing PUBG, but due to newer technologies, he initially faced trouble playing PUBG.

When PUBG first entered the market, I felt a little left out. I encountered various obstacles in the game as I first started playing. Yet, I never stopped playing the game. I decided to put a lot of effort into learning the game's strategy. Because I used to play online games, it wasn't difficult for me to learn how to play PUBG. The proud gamer Pawan Sharma aka Carbon Gaming says, "During my difficult phase, it was my self-confidence and drive that helped me a lot."

Carbon Gaming was ranked among the top PUBG players in the city in just two months. He hasn't looked back since and never will. He demonstrated his gaming prowess by taking part in a variety of tournaments. The year 2020 turned out to be a lucky year for Pawan as he earned 4th & 5th ranks for huge tournament companies.

Talking about his goals, Pawan says, ‘I have earned my achievement on my own with dedication. I still believe that there are many more things yet to be learned. Right now, I am preparing for high-level tournaments, and my main goal is to make India proud in the world of gaming!'