The Geometry Of Energy

There is a certain geometry to the physical existence and to the energy existence. Everything in the universe, from the atomic to the cosmic, works the way it does because of geometric perfection. One of the most fundamental and stable forms in geometry is a triangle. In the human energy system, there are two equilateral triangles – an upward-facing one below and a downward-facing one above. Normally, these two triangles meet just above the anahata. To work with your mind and imagination, it is important to adjust the alignment of the two triangles. In the ideal alignment the upward-facing and the downward-facing triangles intersect to form a perfect six-pointed star with six equilateral triangles on the outside.

With the necessary alignment, you can exercise your imagination so that you manifest what you want outside of you. To enhance the power of your imagination, you need to lift the upward-facing triangle to include the vishuddhi, which is the basis of your imagination. There is sadhana to move it up and hold it there all the time. If you do not have such sadhana, a simple way to achieve this is not to eat for a period of time. Generally, when the stomach is empty, the upward-facing triangle tends to rise by itself. Once you eat, it descends again.

The 72,000 nadis, or energy pathways in the system, have 114 significant junction points where the nadis meet and redistribute. These points are known as chakras, which literally means “wheel” or “circle”, though they are triangles. Out of these 114, two are outside of the physical realm. Out of the remaining 112 chakras, a few are located in certain parts of the body. The rest of the chakras could be moving to some extent.

The way the chakras move depends on what you do with yourself. If you want to empower yourself to do different types of activities, the pranic physiology of the body needs to be able to adjust accordingly. Doing the necessary work to keep the chakras mobile is important because this mobility determines how effective you are in different types of situations. The problem with most human beings is in one situation, they function well. In another situation, they are a total mess. This is because they can only think, feel and act in a particular way.

You should be able to do everything well, with a little practice. But this will not work if your energy system is rigid. So, keeping your system mobile is important, not just because we want to do different kinds of activities in the world but because it also allows you to be comfortable in any situation. To be at ease, your energies must be flexible. These 112 chakras can be used as doorways to your ultimate nature. That is why Adiyogi gave 112 ways to attain to the ultimate.

The fundamental thing is the intersection of these two triangles. If you bring the two equilateral triangles to intersect in such a way that they form a star with six equilateral triangles, the system is in balance and becomes very receptive.

If you have conclusions about everything, there is no receptivity. The more conclusions you have, the more rigor mortis there is in your mind and in your body. Being joyfully confused about everything in the universe means you are constantly paying attention to everything. Once you realize that you do not know anything, you become receptive.

If you are doing hatha yoga every day, you will notice that on a day when your attitude is rigid, your body will not bend. On another day, when you are mentally flexible, your body will bend much better. The nature of your consciousness is manifesting in every cell of your body, every moment of your life. We have not understood that every cell in the body was created by the nature of our consciousness.

We as human beings do everything that other creatures do too – we eat, sleep and reproduce. But the most important difference is we can do all these things consciously. So this is a journey from compulsiveness to consciousness. Consciousness gives you the possibility to become free from your tendencies. Even if you have been ruled by all kinds of tendencies until this moment, if you respond consciously now, there will be a distance between you and the accumulated tendencies that you have. If you make every aspect of life conscious – not only in action but also in thought, emotion and energy – you will be on top of the world.

(Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, visionary and a New York Times bestselling author. He is also the founder of Conscious Planet – Save Soil)