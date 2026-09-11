The ‘Falling Man’ Of 9/11: Story Behind Photograph That Captured One Of The Biggest Terror Attack

The ‘Falling Man’ Of 9/11 | Wikipedia/ @gidonsaar

9/11 is one of the biggest terror attacks in history, which took place in New York City of the United States of America. Twenty-five years ago, the United States witnessed a series of attacks that changed the course of history. Today, Americans are pausing to remember the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11. The citizens are paying tributes to the victims who lost their lives in this strike.

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Volunteer work, ceremonies, events, and other tributes have been organised. The remembrance was held during a time of increased political tensions. When passenger airplanes struck the World Trade Centre, people began falling from the buildings. During that time, a bizarre photo was captured by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew. The picture showed the Falling Man, an unidentified man who was falling from the World Trade Centre (WTC) during the September 11 attacks.

The mystery of the falling man

On September 11, 2001, the world witnessed one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern history when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Centre towers in New York City. Amid the chaos, one photograph became an enduring and deeply unsettling image of the tragedy. It was the picture popularly known as ‘The Falling Man’.

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The photograph was captured by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew at around 9:41 AM, shortly after the North Tower was struck. It shows a man falling vertically from the burning World Trade Centre, his body appearing almost perfectly aligned with the towers behind him.

The identity of the man has never been conclusively established. Several attempts were made to identify him, with some reports believing that the man was Jonathan Briley, a 43-year-old sound engineer who worked at the Window on the 106th floor of the North Tower. However, these identifications remained disputed, and the photograph continues to be associated with an unidentified victim of the attacks.

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The photograph created controversy

Drew later recalled that he was photographing people who were falling from the buildings when he captured the image. The photograph was published by newspapers across the United States, but it also generated controversy. Some readers considered its publication disturbing or disrespectful, while others argued that it documented the reality faced by people trapped inside the towers.

The image later became the subject of extensive discussion, including in the documentary film 9/11: The Falling Man, which explored the photograph, the search for the man's identity and the public reaction to it. The film was directed by Henry Singer, it investigates the history of the photograph and the identity of the jumper.