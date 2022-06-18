The entire society is empowered when a woman is empowered |

Think about the most beautiful creation on earth, and you will unanimously get the answer - "A Woman". She is the full circle who has the power to create, nurture, and transform new lives. However, this isn't merely her identity. A Woman is that enabled soul who, through her innovative ideas and entrepreneurial equations, has the power to be the change leader. She is the encapsulation of strength, peace, love, and care. In recent times, women have ventured forward and have broken the stigmas that were once attached to women. Whether it's climbing the corporate ladder, running a business, stepping into an entrepreneurial journey, winning Olympic medals for the country, contesting global beauty pageants, being the fighter pilots, engineers, doctors, or becoming successful politicians, women have made their presence felt global.

With Modiji's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, women have gathered much-needed strength and inspiration to advance in their journey. Millions of female activists, entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, and homemakers have stood to support democracy and move forward with Modiji's Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our Prime Minister believes that the whole society and country are empowered when a woman is empowered. Nari Shakti isn't merely a word but a step towards building a progressive society.

Every woman is a world-changer. With sheer determination and strong willpower, there's nothing impossible for a woman to accomplish. Our history is rich with brave and successful women who were courageous enough to choose their paths and leave footprints. With the advancement in technology and digital media, there's a plethora of options and opportunities for women to prove themselves. The key mantra for success is hard work and patience. Besides, we need to trust our voices to build alliances.

A woman should be known for her work and not just for beauty. Of course, beauty is synonymous with women, but there's no substitute for an empowered woman who knows her choices and rights well. Being independent is the key in today's modern times, and every woman should aim and aspire to free themselves from the fear they have been clinging to for a long time. Remember, the power is within you to bring the change you wish to see. Progressive India demands that this is the time to channel the repository of ability that we have and practice our power.

Every woman must come forward to inspire people and help us create a better world. Let's collectively support each other and make an imprint on this planet for eternity.

About the Author:

Ritu Rathi is a visionary and Social Activist from Surat, Gujarat. Born in Assam and brought up in Rajasthan, she was always inclined towards serving society from her primary days. She holds a graduate degree in accounts apart from being a Medallist in Business Studies. She also completed her Designing in Export Technology from JD Institute, Delhi. Having been associated with multiple NGOs, Seva Sansthan, and Schools, she has made a difference in people's lives.