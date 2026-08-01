The Collectors’ Cove Arrives In Mumbai

Mumbai is set to host a new cultural landmark for collectors in August. Giftex introduces The Collectors’ Cove, an invitation-only showcase debuting on August 1–2, 2026, at Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre. Presented in association with HSBC India, the platform positions collecting not merely as acquisition, but as cultural dialogue.

“The Collectors’ Cove began with a simple conviction: that collecting deserves to be treated as a cultural pursuit in its own right, not just a transaction,” says Manoj Mansukhani, Director, Marketing, AstaGuru and Giftex. “We wanted a platform where art, jewellery, horology, design, heritage objects and luxury collectibles could sit alongside each other through a shared appreciation for craftsmanship and provenance rather than through separate, siloed events.” The Collectors’ Cove responds to that shift by bringing India’s fragmented collecting categories together under one roof.” Spread across 80,000 square feet of waterfront space, the experience has been envisioned by architects Sanjay and Ayesha Puri as an immersive journey.

Wallpaper from de Gournay | Pic: Photography by Michael Clifford

A defining highlight is a multi-sensory homage to M. F. Husain, where his iconic horse motifs are reimagined as animated canvases. It is an experience that bridges fine art and contemporary design, underscoring the evolving language of collectability. Highlights include a tightly curated cross-section of global and Indian excellence—from British maison de Gournay’s renowned hand-painted interiors to SWE ME, a Dubai-based jewellery house making its India debut, along with a showcase of independent Swiss haute horology brands such as Konstantin Chaykin, HYT, Manufacture Royale, L'Epée 1839, Reuge and Buben & Zorweg brought together by Time Avenue. The bespoke jewellery curation includes Sunita Shekhawat, Shri Paramani Jewels, Farah Khan Fine Jewellery, Ravi Kheni, the Indian-born jeweller internationally known for rare antique diamonds, amongst others, while the collectible design and interiors curation features brands such as Jaipur Rugs, Paola Paronetto, Tabula Rasa.

“Three principles anchor the curation: storytelling, authenticity and excellence,” Mansukhani notes. “Every exhibitor and every object has been chosen not only for quality but for the narrative it carries. Collectors today are drawn far more to authenticity, provenance and craftsmanship than to status alone, so there’s a shift from ownership toward stewardship, where the collector becomes a custodian of an object’s history and a participant in shaping its future.”

The exhibit seeks to address a larger gap. “India has a deep collecting community. What has been missing is a space where these different collecting disciplines can be experienced together rather than in isolation,” he says, adding that the platform aims to become a “centre of gravity” for the ecosystem to become more accessible over time. The format reflects this intent. Collector-led walkthroughs, private advisory sessions and panel discussions replace transactional browsing. If collecting is evolving, The Collectors’ Cove is right on cue—bringing accessibility, credibility and ambition.